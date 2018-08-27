Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich completes remarkable turnaround with Poland call-up

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has earned his first international call-up with Poland since September 2014 after being named in Jerzy Brzęczek's squad.

Poland will take on Italy next month on September 7 in their opening Nations League fixture and if Klich features it will be four years to the day since his last appearance for his country.

The 28-year-old has scored three times and grabbed one assist in just five Championship games this season so far after resurrecting his Leeds career under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Klich, who arrived at the club in the summer of 2017, featured four times for the Whites last season under former boss Thomas Christiansen racking up just 131 minutes of action before being sent out on loan in January to Eredivisie side FC Utrecht with his United career seemingly over.

The midfielder though returned to the club in June and played his way into Bielsa's plans during pre-season and has become one of the first names on the team-sheet under the Argentine.

Klich will now link up with Brzęczek's squad for the opening Nations League fixture against Italy as they take on Roberto Mancini's side before returning home to face the Republic of Ireland on September 11 in a friendly encounter.