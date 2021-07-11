STARTING: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Phillips has excelled during the tournament and has started every single game but the Yorkshire Pirlo can be backed at 25-1 to take the UEFA Star of the Match award.

Phillips is 47-1 to score the game's first goal and 20-1 as an any time scorer.

The tough-tackling Yorkshire Pirlo was booked in the last 16 clash against Germany and is second favourite to be booked against Italy at 11-1.

Only Italy's Marco Verratti is shorter at 9s.

But England are solid favourites to end 55 years of hurt by becoming European Champions as the Three Lions are odds on at 10-13 to lift the trophy whereas Italy are 6-5.

In the 90 minute market, England are being backed in and are now 8-5 whilst the draw is on offer at 2s.

The Azzurri are on the drift and out to 38-15 but both teams are 8-1 to win on penalties.

Let's not go there.

