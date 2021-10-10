Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw issues important message as part of World Mental Health Day

Forshaw has helped to promote World Mental Health Day by working with the Leeds United Foundation who wanted to help recognise the annual event through promotion during their mental health and wellbeing initiatives.

The Leeds United Foundation deliver weekly sessions as part of their Fit Fans programme that supports people in the local community that need help making small lifestyle changes to ensure they are able to improve their mental wellbeing.

They are also launching new sessions as part of their Fit Minds programme that works entirely on supporting those struggling with their mental health.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MESSAGE: From Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

Participants on the Fit Fans initiative took part in their weekly session at Elland Road earlier this week and were joined by Forshaw and LUTV.

Forshaw said: “It’s so important to recognise World Mental Health Day and what it stands for, looking after our mental heath is the key to surviving and so education and awareness around the topic is crucial.

“I really enjoyed meeting everyone on the call and answering their questions, I know the Foundation work hard to support so many different people in the local community and this is just one of the programmes they are delivering.

"It was really clear that the people I spoke with are really putting in the effort to improve their health and fitness, that will hopefully in turn help their mental wellbeing – and I really hope that I was able to help and support them along that journey.”

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.