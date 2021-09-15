Leeds United mega fan who has gone viral dancing in themed man cave dreams of meeting Kalvin Phillips

James Reeder, 24, who has Down's syndrome, was video'd by his mum Julie, 57, performing to his favourite chant in his custom den - designed and built in his garden during lockdown.

Speaking to the YEP, Julie said the pandemic had been very tough on James and he had spent at least 15 months inside isolating.

So, with the help of friends and family, Julie created an amazing LUFC themed man cave in the garden of their Armley home.

His family is now hoping Phillips spots his video routine and gets in touch to meet James.

James loves nothing more than singing and dancing to Leeds United songs and idolises Kalvin Phillips as "he is always smiling" - which Julie said James loves.

The video of James dancing has gone viral across social media with thousands of comments and shares in the last 24 hours.

Julie said: "James absolutely adores Kalvin.

"James loves to smile and Kalvin is always smiling so is his favourite player.

"He used to love Ben White too for the same reason.

"Lockdown has been so tough on James but we can't believe the support he has got from the video.

"He can't get to Elland Road, so we brought Elland Road to our garden."

James' man cave is fit with a bar, huge projector and feature wall.

He has been inundated with offers of merchandise and gifts from Leeds United fans since the video went viral.

Julie said: "He is so loved.