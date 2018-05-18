Leeds United: Mbakogu is ready for Whites chance, admits Carpi president

Carpi president Stefano Bonacini believes striker Jerry Mbakogu should sign for Leeds United this summer and added that he "deserves" a chance in England.

The Whites are yet to commit to the signing of Mbakogu despite reports that a deal had been done to bring the forward to the Championship.

Nigeria-born Mbakogu, who is on the books of the Italian Serie B side, has been on Leeds’ radar since January and recently secured Italian citizenship, allowing him to move to England without the need for a work permit.

United opened negotiations with Carpi at the turn of the year and have agreed an option to sign Mbakogu for a fee in excess of £3m but the Elland Road club are still to formally activate it.

Mbakogu is represented by Football Capital, the agency which Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani held shares in prior to his buy-out of United.

The Nigerian's finishing has been far from prolific this season, with 25 league appearances yielding six goals, but Leeds remain tempted to take a chance on a player who is valued in the region of £4m.

Bonacini told Italian radio station RMC: "Mbakogu should go to Leeds.

"He deserves a chance on an important stage – the second tier in England is not the Italian Serie B.

"He is ready to have an adventure in England."