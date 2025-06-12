Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph declares intent with personal declaration after fresh international impact
Young Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph has declared team intent with a personal declaration upon a fresh international impact.
Joseph is away with the Spain under-21s squad at the under-21s Euros and the Leeds striker bagged his eighth goal for his country in Wednesday’s 3-2 win against hosts Slovakia.
Taking to his Instagram page, Joseph - the subject of interest from Real Betis - shared his personal delight at his his latest goal but moreover the victory for his team.
“This has just begun”...
Spain are favourites to win the tournament in which Willy Gnonto is also representing Italy and as he looked to the bigger picture, Joseph declared his team’s bid for glory had only “just begun”.
Taking to his Instagram page, Joseph wrote: “Let’s add up - happy for the goal, but above all for the great effort of the whole team. This has just begun, we continue.”
