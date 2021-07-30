Nigel Walton was involved in a crash on Wetherby Road in Harrogate on his motorbike while on his way back to Spofforth to watch Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United

He spent the night in A&E - but the next day his pain vanished upon meeting the man many fans refer to as a deity.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa poses for a photo with fan Nigel Walton.

Nigel spotted Bielsa in one of his usual haunts, Wetherby Costa, and asked for a photo.

Posting the photo to Twitter, Nigel wrote: "After spending the night in A&E, It's the morning after being knocked off my motorbike. But meeting God has taken away all my pain. The man is a true healer."

The Argentine coach has endeared himself to fans off the pitch by always posing for fan photos.

Marcelo Bielsa with Luciano Manfrinato, also take in Wetherby Costa.

Nigel told the YEP: "My wife had driven me through to pick up some things we needed and we went into Costa Coffee for a drink and a rest after hobbling round.

"He was on the next table to us going over notes from last night's game by the looks of it.

"It was just great to see him and I plucked up the courage for a photo.

"He was gracious in having one with a nice 'hope you get better soon' afterwards."

Nigel added: "I think he's just another level as a manager and even more so as a human being.

"I've never met anyone so humble and all about the fans.

"You can see that he has brought our club back together not only as a team but a Leeds United family and these values we see from every player and has definitely washed over the fan base.

"It's been a long time since the city and the club have been so close.

"With the fans back in the ground I honestly think they could bring the extra points that could push us to an unbelievable European spot - but let's not get carried away.

"It's all down to one man and that El Loco - he's never made any of the last few seasons about him and that attitude has bred through the club.

"Side before self is definitely the best way to describe this team."

As for his motorbike incident, Nigel is on the mend.

"I think my bike took the worst of it," he said.

"My legs took the brunt. A swollen left leg, Achilles tendinitis on the right leg and bruised hip. I'm on crutches, but I'll soon mend.

"It was just nice to see Bielsa."