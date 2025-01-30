Leeds United manager Daniel Farke reveals transfer latest after triple development as striker eyed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Bluebirds visit Elland Road this weekend, ahead of which Farke is speaking to the assembled Leeds media.
With only a matter of days before the January transfer window shuts, Leeds are one of only a handful of teams yet to conduct incoming business, although the Whites do remain top of the table. United's position has rendered signings not absolutely necessary this month given the 60-point haul Leeds have managed with their existing group during the opening two-thirds of the campaign.
That said, Farke will be quizzed on Leeds' transfer latest from 2:15pm this afternoon. The German admitted after Monday night's 0-0 draw with Burnley that he would be able to provide greater insight into Leeds' possible incomings during today's presser.
The YEP understands that while Southampton forward Cameron Archer is not available to them currently, the 23-year-old is of interest and has been for some time. The club are expected to continue to monitor his situation up until the window's end. Elsewhere, reports of Matt Targett joining Leeds in a permanent switch from Newcastle United have left Elland Road sources baffled with the 29-year-old defender not expected to sign for the club, despite conflicting reports.
Farke could also shed more light on the attempts to lure Emi Buendia from Aston Villa this month, which ultimately were in vain after the Argentine playmaker sealed a switch to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.
Updates to follow throughout the day here.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Farke on strikers
I trust my players, whoever starts up front I back to score goals. I don’t think it’s necessary to have six striker options. Strikers need backing and confidence and trust and rhythm to know that when they don’t score, that the confidence is still there. But of course it’s a long season and two cup competitions, we have the chance to be in one cup competition. Sadly ongoing injury with Patrick, we have two striker options. This is why I spoke about I really hope Patrick is available really soon. But to stay awake in the striker position because if you want to be ambitious, we are one more injury away from not being able to bring a striker into a game. Tricky. The most ambitious teams in this league, in the UK, Spain, Germany, I’m struggling to see their five striker options. Bayern Munich have Harry Kane, he plays and scores. If Thomas Muller, our German legend, can also play as a striker, he’s a backup. Man City, Erling Haaland, if he scores they are successful. Due to the situation with Patrick, and we are ambitious, we are having a deeper look. Hopefully no injuries. We need and deserve a little bit of luck.
Farke on 10s
Not concerned [if Aaronson gets an injury]. I trust my group and why I’m not panicking at all. It only makes sense if you find an option in this position: quality, character, affordable. We will fill the gap if Brenden is not available, fit or suspended. We have other options. I think it’s also fair to say, there’s no natural specialist and it’s why we stay awake in this position.
Farke on communication with the board this month
We didn’t have special meetings for the final days. We are ongoing in talks, everyone knows the status quo. It’s why I speak honest in public. Everyone is on the same page. Nothing to make sure of for the last days. We won’t lose our quality players, we want to be ambitious, make signings not out of panic reasons. We want to make signings when all boxes are ticked. Everyone fully aware of the situation.
Farke on persuading players to sign for clubs in Champ
If it’s just a loan deal, to be here not just for few months but in the mid and long term future, I think we’re quite attractive. On the other hand if the player is just looking for game-time, it’s not so easy. A player not in his best shape due to injuries or he’s not playing in his former club, that’s a case when a player is available. When you’re on a run, you can’t guarantee game-time [to a new signing]. Some are a bit reluctant because you have really good players in my position. In such a position it’s tricky for loan deals. They know they’re coming for 3 months to get game-time. If they don’t walk in to our starting XI, it’s a bit tricky. This is the balance you have to make.
Farke on ticking boxes
It’s more or less about the scouting and recruitment to come with some suggestions and available options in the positions where we take a look. I decide which player fits. It’s up to our key people if we can afford the player - this is the process. Options come from recruitment. Everyone chips in with the individual network. Obviously then I take the decision that this is a player with the right quality and character. If we all come to the conclusion that all boxes are ticked, then we do it.
Farke on Cardiff
They play with intensity and by being active, aggressive in the duels, they go for it, really good team spirit. We have to move the ball quick, hold the tempo high and also to be aware, because this is a side who will try to be there on the counter-attack. Many experienced players on Championship level. Some well-known names in this league. We have to be on it, I’m pretty respectful.
Farke on Struijk fitness
Back in team training since Tuesday. Right now we have two more days to go. If he’s able to handle the load in upcoming days, he’s a topic for the squad. Also, Sam Chambers back in team training, was a few weeks out with knee problems. Patrick the only one not back in team training and we had to manage Max Wober this week - his knee made some problems again. These are the two concerns for the game on Saturday.
Farke on positions targeted
An option No. 10 would be something that would be interesting. Apart from this in all positions we are in a good shape. Two other positions where we’ll stay awake. Ongoing injury situation with Patrick [Bamford] and the centre-back positions. Max Wober had a difficult season in availability and Pascal Struijk, this has eased up a little bit, but two positions where there are ongoing issues.
Farke on outgoings
No-one was in to see me, like a player wants to leave the group. As it stands, I would say no-one leaves. The best interest of the football club is we want to be successful, we want to keep our best players. We’ve allowed loans for players who need minutes. The group is not too big.
Farke on transfers
I’m not a big friend of the Jan window because options are limited or overpriced. If you are top of the league, and you are playing a really good season so far, massive unbeaten run right now, it’s difficult to improve a team playing such a season. It could be risky if you bring the wrong person. Of course, we will stay awake ‘til the last hour of this window but we will just do something when all boxes are ticked. My belief is we have a really good group, good enough to be top of the league after 29 games. It’s difficult to improve such a squad. I spoke quite open and honest about the positions we have a look. Then we need the right quality, character and is to be affordable. If not then we stick with what we’ve got. So far, not one option where all boxes ticked.
Five minutes 'til Farke
Manager joining us in the media suite any minute now. Stay tuned for updates.
Struijk update
We’re hoping to hear good news on Pascal Struijk’s return from a hamstring injury, as well as the latest on Patrick Bamford’s own comeback from a hamstring issue picked up at the start of the month.
Should the pair make a comeback to matchday squads in the next week or so, Farke’s group will be near-enough at full-strength headed into a crucial period with big fixtures on the horizon.
While we wait...
An assortment of this morning’s stories.
Welcome to Thorp Arch
Good afternoon, we’ll be hearing from the manager shortly. Stay tuned right here for the all-important text updates of what Farke has to say.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.