I trust my players, whoever starts up front I back to score goals. I don’t think it’s necessary to have six striker options. Strikers need backing and confidence and trust and rhythm to know that when they don’t score, that the confidence is still there. But of course it’s a long season and two cup competitions, we have the chance to be in one cup competition. Sadly ongoing injury with Patrick, we have two striker options. This is why I spoke about I really hope Patrick is available really soon. But to stay awake in the striker position because if you want to be ambitious, we are one more injury away from not being able to bring a striker into a game. Tricky. The most ambitious teams in this league, in the UK, Spain, Germany, I’m struggling to see their five striker options. Bayern Munich have Harry Kane, he plays and scores. If Thomas Muller, our German legend, can also play as a striker, he’s a backup. Man City, Erling Haaland, if he scores they are successful. Due to the situation with Patrick, and we are ambitious, we are having a deeper look. Hopefully no injuries. We need and deserve a little bit of luck.