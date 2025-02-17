Leeds United manager Daniel Farke given Bramall Lane punishment after last-minute Elland Road celebrations
Farke picked up his third booking of the season during the celebrations for Leeds’ winner at home to Sunderland on Monday evening.
Match official Stuart Attwell brandished the yellow card in the direction of the Leeds boss after Pascal Struijk headed in his and Leeds’ second of the evening, to turn the game, having only been introduced from the substitutes’ bench after 70 minutes.
Farke watched as his side returned to the summit of the Championship table but in celebrating Struijk’s stoppage time winner on the field of play, incurred the wrath of the officiating team.
Sky Sports studio guest and former Elland Road boss Neil Warnock hit out at the decision by Attwell, suggesting there was no harm done by Farke encroaching onto the pitch during the late Leeds jubilation.
Farke’s assistant Eddie Riemer will, as a result, likely be the main man in the dugout at Bramall Lane next week with the manager having to settle for a spot in the stands.
“Probably for the celebration,” Farke said, when quizzed about his late booking. “When I spoke with the referee, it stays with us, I have a good relationship with the referees and respect what they decide.
“I never thought I would get a yellow card for celebrating. If you score a winner in 91st minute, I'll have to watch the scene back to see if it's deserved. That's all I can say to this.”
Leeds sit top of the table, tailed by next week’s opponents by two points, but crucially seven ahead of Scott Parker’s Burnley in third.
