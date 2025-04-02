Leeds United manager Daniel Farke explains 'moderate' markets club will target in summer transfer window
Leeds are expected to make signings in the summer transfer window regardless of which division they find themselves in for 2025/26.
While United's immediate future is still to be decided during the final seven matches of this season with play-offs potentially to come, the club will have developed contingency plans in the event of promotion back to the Premier League or if they remain in the Championship.
Part of these plans will be the level of expenditure Leeds are able to commit to player acquisitions in either scenario, during the coming summer window.
Speaking to Transfermarkt.de, manager Farke has offered his thoughts on the transfer market.
"The domestic market is overpriced, that's true," he said. "That means we have to be creative and think outside the box. The EFL's foreign player rule requires a clever balance between domestic and international players. In doing so, we have to specifically prioritise which markets are attractive to us.
"The German market remains interesting, particularly due to the high quality of training and the tactical skills of the players. However, the Brexit-related regulations are making recruiting from Europe more difficult. Our strategy therefore has to be flexible.
"We are increasingly looking at markets outside Europe where talented players are available at more moderate costs. At the same time, it is important to involve our own young talent more closely in order to operate independently of transfer restrictions in the long term," Farke added.
Since arriving at the club in July 2023, United have added players to Farke's squad from a variety of leagues, although there has been a tendency for the club to supplement the group with players from England and Wales, as well as those playing for German teams, such as Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka from Werder Bremen and Fortuna Dusseldorf, respectively.
It is expected Leeds will target the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga - Germany’s top two tiers - this summer, regardless of whether they are a Premier League or Championship club.
