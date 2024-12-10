Daniel Farke was pleased with his team's performance and a deserved result against Middlesbrough as Leeds United ran out 3-1 winners on Tuesday night.

Leeds recorded their eighth consecutive win at Elland Road for the first time in 15 years by seeing off Michael Carrick's free-scoring Boro.

The visitors arrived having impressed in recent weeks with big wins over Oxford United and Queens Park Rangers, but were second best as Leeds continued their strong home form.

"I think there's no doubt that's a well deserved win in the end," Farke said before commending his opponents' display. "I want to say also congratulations to Middlesbrough, both for a really good away performance, really positive performance. That makes our win today even a bit sweeter, because I think we played today against an excellent side."

"If you concentrate before to be compact and counter-attack, then to play proactive again and to put pressure on them, this is exactly what we did, I think we miss then still a few chances, but you could see the goal coming, and then obviously, after really good assist of Joel Piroe and the top class finish of Daniel James, we were back in the lead.

"And after that, we didn't allow anything anymore. We had good chances, scored a fantastic third goal and at the end a well deserved win, but in a tight game and against a really good side, pretty happy tonight."

Farke added that Carrick's tactical setup challenged him during the game, labelling the evening's match the most 'exhausting' encounter he has personally endured this season. This was perhaps reflected by the vigorous nature of the Leeds manager's celebrations in front of the North Stand at the final whistle.

"I have to say, also for myself, it was a pretty complicated game because they play so many different principles and processes. You always have to be switched on in order to change, sometimes also our tactical structure and our positioning against the ball. And to be honest, it was one of the most exhausting games for me, during the season."

Leeds appeared to be carrying a handful of casualties towards the end of the game with Joe Rodon, Sam Byram and Joe Rothwell all seemingly dealing with knocks picked up during the match. Farke allayed any fears of an issue for Welsh international Rodon, though, describing the problem which caused him to receive treatment as a bruise.

"Yeah it was a hit on his knee, I think it was a bruise, pretty painful but he is a warrior and we couldn't afford to lose him in this period. I told him no chance for substitution, you go through.

"He's Welsh, he's a warrior anyway just by passport and for that I'm glad he came through," Farke added.