Jesse Marsch's Leeds United side have claimed ten points from the last twelve available in what has been a much-needed return to form. The Whites have earned victories over Watford, Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers in recent weeks, steering clear of immediate danger inside the 48-year-old's first seven weeks in charge.

Meanwhile, Liam Cooper has been praised on his return to the side following nearly a four-month injury lay-off, shoring up a defence which looked worryingly porous in his absence.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Only three players have scored more Premier League goals than Leeds United's Jack Harrison since the turn of the year

In attack, Rodrigo and Raphinha have impressed in tandem; the former in particular rising to the challenge laid down by Marsch since being appointed to the self-styled 'leadership council' at Thorp Arch.

Comprising five senior players prior to the American's arrival, Marsch added Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo, as a representative for the international members of the squad, to his cabal of changing room confidantes.

Rodrigo's role as dressing room consigliere appears to have given the 31-year-old a new lease of life, but there is still one player in fine form who remains somewhat out of the spotlight.

Having scored in three consecutive Premier League fixtures for Leeds United, Jack Harrison's tally for the season now stands at seven league goals.

His strike against Wolves set the ball rolling for a famous comeback in the Midlands, whilst ensuring he was in the right place at the right time provided Leeds with their opener in a 1-1 draw versus Southampton.

The pick of the bunch, though, must be his arrowed, left-footed finish to cap off an arduous but deserved three-goal win away to Watford two weeks ago.

Curiously, each of Harrison's seven league goals this campaign have come since the turn of the year.

Only Son Heung-min, Ivan Toney and Harry Kane have scored more league goals in the Premier League during 2022.

Harrison's seven strikes this calendar year places him level with Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

"I feel like Jack is becoming a really solid, clear, intelligent, intensive player for us," Jesse Marsch said following the draw with Southampton.

"We want to keep developing them and keep pushing them but I've been really happy with the progress that he's made over the last month," he added.

"I think if he can continue to understand tactically and understand the mentality of the way we want to play, that he can get better and better and better," Marsch finished.

Harrison cost a reported £12 million last summer as the former England U21 international made a permanent switch to Elland Road following a three-year loan stint from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old netted eight times last season, but has already surpassed that figure this year, across all competitions. His two goals during the early-season Carabao Cup tie with Crewe Alexandra mean one more strike will see Harrison finish the campaign in double figures.

"I like being the underdog," Marsch said after Leeds' comeback against Wolves.

"I like having to fight for things. I like not taking anything for granted. I like having my back against the wall," the American reiterated.