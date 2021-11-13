Marcelo Bielsa handed the 30-year-old a first top flight start for the Whites against Leicester City amid injuries in what was a major milestone during his long-term recovery.

Forshaw has been sidelined for the best part of two years at Elland Road after suffering with an ongoing hip problem that ruled him out of the club's promotion from the Championship and subsequent debut Premier League campaign.

He had taken small steps towards a full return for Leeds mainly in the League Cup though was handed his first Premier League start in four years - since his time at Middlesbrough - against the Foxes and his first league appearance for United in 799 days.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw in action against Leicester City at Elland Road. Pic: Tony Johnson

“To know that he has been out for as long as he has. To have set-back after set-back and problem, after problem. It would have been a breath of fresh air," Beckford told the official Leeds United podcast.

"Obviously, we have seen little snippets of him. He has had little cameo appearances this season.

“But to have started a game against a team as big and as good as Leicester City – and he stood out. He didn’t just blend in. He stood out. It doesn’t surprise me because I know the type of player he is.

“I am so glad that we have managed to get him back now because it’s like having a brand new signing. We have a player who is fighting for a contract. He wants a contract extension and rightly so. But he still has to prove himself.”

Bielsa's men have earned two wins from their opening 11 top flight games this season which sees them sit 15th in the standings amid the November international break.

“We just need to be ruthless in front of the goal. That is literally it, that is it," Beckford said over what will help see an upturn in results.

“We had 18 opportunities [against Leicester], on target and ruthless, test the goalkeeper. If he saves it, he saves it.

“If he pushed it around the corner, if hits the post, so be it but get those chances on target, that is it.