Spain boss Luis Enrique confirmed his squad this morning for the games against Greece and Sweden and brought to an end Rodrigo's 13-month absence from his plans.

The 30-year-old last played for his country in October 2020, Covid-19 and a groin injury heavily disrupting his 2020/21 season and ultimately costing him a place at the Euros.

Rodrigo has missed 15 national team games in that time, but a run in Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds team has helped him break back into the Spanish squad. He has started nine of Leeds' 10 Premier League fixtures this season and all three of their Carabao Cup outings. Goals had been a struggle until his last two Premier League fixtures, which featured a penalty that gave Leeds a point against Watford, and the winner against Norwich City last Sunday.

Spain travel to Greece next Thursday before hosting Sweden on Sunday November 14 and Rodrigo will be hoping to add to his 25 caps and eight goals for his country.

Ahead of the final two World Cup Qualifying Group B fixtures Spain sit second in the table, two points behind leaders Sweden and four clear of Greece.

Despite playing every minute of Leeds' last four Premier League games, Diego Llorente has missed out on a place in Enrique's squad.