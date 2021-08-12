Missed any of the latest developments at Elland Road? We have got you covered with our Thursday morning round-up here.

Breakthrough in defender talks and 'green light' over Euro 2020 player

Leeds United have made a breakthrough in their talks to sign Celtic defender Leo Hjelde. (Yorkshire Evening Post).

PROGRESS: In Leeds United's bid to sign young Celtic defender Leo Hjelde, above. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer news at our round-up HERE

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup was made on Wednesday evening.

Find out who awaits the Whites and when HEREMarcelo Bielsa press conference day

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa will face the press for the first time this season today ahead of Saturday's clash at Manchester United.

Leeds United have vowed to cancel match tickets sold by third party platforms and dish out 'significant' bans to sellers.

Whites Academy graduate Jamie Shackleton has declared his aims for the new season after making a big impression over the summer.

Read what Shackleton had to say HEREPascal Struijk relishing fans' return

Leeds defender Pascal Struijk celebrated his 22nd birthday on Wednesday - and the Whites ace is now bracing himself for a new test with United.

Read what Struijk had to say HEREThe good news story that everyone wants

There were endless positive stories about Leeds United's Premier League return - and now another particularly heart-warming one is already emerging ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Chief football writer Graham Smyth explains more in his Inside Elland Road column HERE

