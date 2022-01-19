Pascal Struijk gives verdict on his West Ham performance

Pascal Struijk says he is pleased with his performance against West Ham United on Sunday after returning from a six-week lay-off.

The centre-back has been side-lined since November with a hip injury but returned to Marcelo Bielsa's starting line-up last weekend.

Though the hosts twice gave reply, a hat-trick from Jack Harrison was enough for Leeds to return from the London Stadium with all three points after an emphatic Premier League victory.

After the game, Struijk gave a positive assessment of the contest and his own contribution.

"I was very happy with my own performance and as well as a team," Struijk said.

"We were up and then they came back twice and then we still managed to get the third goal.

RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson. Pic: Sylvain Lefevre.

"We almost didn't see it out but we did so that's good and we got the three points."

U23s boss Mark Jackson sets young player a target

Mark Jackson has issued a target to Under 23s winger Amari Miller.

Leeds United Under 23s head coach Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

The 19-year-old stunned Whites fans with an impressive 25-yard strike on Monday night, which put his side into the lead against PL2 relegation rivals Derby County.

Miller played a part in the United's second goal, too, as Charlie Allen doubled their advantage in the closing stages to seal three crucial points for Jackson's side.

The teenager must use his performance as a launchpad for further progress, according to the young Whites head coach.

"He has got that in the locker, we know that," Jackson said.

Leeds United centre-back Pascal Struijk. Pic: Robbie Jay Barratt.

"Now it's about Amari working hard and keeping his levels of performance at this level as a minimum benchmark and going even higher because he has got a lot of potential.

"Yes, he will be pleased with that but I am sure he will want to push on and become more consistent at that."

Leeds make bid for exciting young midfielder

Leeds have made a £15m bid for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old has made 26 appearances for the Austrian side so far this season, scoring three goals and making seven assists.

The American, who is expected to be called up for the US National team for this month's World Cup qualifiers, would provide vital support in a part of pitch where Leeds are short on bodies.

The Whites will have to make an improved bid if they hope to secure the youngster's signature, with the Austrian Bundesliga leaders reportedly rejecting their initial offer.