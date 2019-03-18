Leeds United mailbox: Season ticket cap frustrating for loyal fans, special poem dedicated to Marcelo Bielsa's Whites

As we enter the international break the YEP mailbox continues to be dominated by one thing - season tickets - and we have a very special poem for you this week.

Season ticket cap frustrating for loyal fans

Like Malcolm in your latest Mailbox article, I too am one of the supporters frustrated with the cap on season tickets for next season.

I agree with the points that Malcolm made and with the generally held view that the club are rewarding the loyalty of existing season ticket holders. However surely it is possible (and worthwhile) to reward loyalty at the same time as offering at least a chance for new customers to get on board.

I often see the accusation that fans wanting to buy a season ticket for next year are only "crawling out of the woodwork" now that we're (hopefully!) back in the big time. This argument is closed-minded and frankly insulting to many fans like myself who have stayed loyal to the club throughout the good times and the bad without necessarily being a season ticket holder.

There are many reasons why a fan may not have been able to purchase a season ticket until now - whether it is financial, geographical, work-related, or health-related - it may have nothing to do with that fan's perceived "loyalty". I myself have been to 10-15 games a season for the last 10-15 years - even throughout the tough times in League One. How does this make me any less of a loyal fan than someone who is lucky enough to hold a season ticket?

Even if the club were to make say 500 or 1000 season tickets available to new customers that would at least give people like me a fighting chance of getting one, rather than season ticket holders being an exclusive group that is impossible to join. If loyalty is an issue then perhaps they could be made available only to people who have been a gold member for at least 5 years or something similar.

Thomas Moffat

The opposite view...

I have been a Leeds supporter since a child in 1970.

I live in Northern Ireland so unfortunately I cannot get to as many games as I would like due to the sheer cost of travel and in many cases having to stay over.

If there was not a cap on season tickets then it is most likely that very few tickets would be available to supporters like me and others from abroad to get tickets for any game.

Stephen Campbell

A Leeds United inspired poem

I’ve never taken to poetry before but what has happened this season has inspired me to do so:

We are united 100 years strong, a great man from Argentina came to carry us along, a marriage made in heaven or a wish in the back of a taxi was destined to be the one that brought back harmonious football all season long

The journey the emotion is what we all love every week since 1919, the eternal battle of good versus evil has raged and is upon us once more and it’s promotion we seek over and above this season

Whilst the rest try to ruin all the good that’s being done, we all stand together, we all march together, we all triumph together, it’s written in the history that we won in the century FA Cup and it’s will be written in our history that we will go up for we are the centurions 100 years long

So big thanks to you all at my beloved club, a special mention to Radz, Orta and that beautiful Argentinean genius Marcelo Bielsa, just know we love you all what ever you do, you gave us all back belief, hope and a sense of civic pride for belonging too and being part of the greatest club, but most of all you took us all together marching onwards and up.

Andrew Clayborough