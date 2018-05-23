Leeds United: Lonergan united behind fellow stopper Peacock-Farrell

Andy Lonergan is delighted with the progression of younger Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell as the experienced custodian develops a different view on football whilst taking his coaching badges.

Lonergan joined United for the second time in his career last August with the Preston-born shot stopper initially the club’s no 2 behind German summer recruit Felix Wiedwald. A catalogue of continued errors then cost Wiedwald his place in the side with Lonergan handed seven starts throughout October and November before United again turned back to Wiedwald.

Andy Lonergan.

But both ’keepers have since been kept out of the team after United head coach Paul Heckingbottom took a chance on 21-year-old Academy graduate Peacock-Farrell in the spring.

The youngster has not looked back since making his first start of the season in the 3-0 loss at home to Wolves at the beginning of March with the York-born shot stopper playing United’s last 11 games, with Lonergan preferred to Wiedwald as back-up on the bench after recovering from a neck injury.

Lonergan has one year left on his current deal at Leeds but the 34-year-old could face even more competition for the no 1 jersey if United seal a loan deal for Manchester City custodian Angus Gunn as planned.

In any case, Lonergan readily admits he would have no chance of replacing Peacock-Farrell given his recent form but the experienced ’keeper is taking huge satisfaction in the younger stopper’s development with Lonergan evidently eyeing coaching roles in the forthcoming years.

Bailey has come through this season and I am sort of taking as much pleasure in him playing well as me playing well. Andy Lonergan

Reflecting on his own 2017-18 at Leeds, Lonergan said: “I really enjoyed it.

“It might sound strange to people as I have not played much but I have actually enjoyed it and when we haven’t been getting the results I have still loved being there.

“Bailey has come through this season and I am sort of taking as much pleasure in him playing well as me playing well.

“I really get on with him, he’s a great lad and I’m delighted for him. If that means me not playing, then that’s the way it is. I am doing my coaching badges now so I sort of see it in a different way as well.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell makes a save against 'Aston Villa.

“If you are not playing and Bailey is playing like that then there’s not a chance you can expect to play, which is fine.

“I think when you are younger you don’t have that mentality.

“You think ‘I should be playing, he’s doing this wrong, he’s doing that wrong’ but he’s doing brilliantly and I am enjoying watching him, to be honest.”

Peacock-Farrell picked up several man-of-the-match awards during his 11 consecutive starts with the goalkeeper’s development a shining light on a disappointing season that ended with the Whites finishing 13th in the Championship – 12 months on from missing out on the play-offs by only five points and a single place.

“I am probably like all the supporters, waiting to see what happens with signings,” said Lonergan, asked how he viewed next season and the forthcoming summer.

“When you finish a bad season you just can’t wait for the next one.

“There’s always that excitement every season to look forward to and I’m the same as probably any fan. I am looking forward to it and seeing what it brings for the team and personally and everything else.”

Lonergan and United will return to pre-season training at the end of June ahead of a campaign that will begin over the first weekend in August.

The same month, Lonergan’s wife Jen will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with a group of friends in August to raise money for charities MIND and the GEM Appeal. Lonergan added: “If it was any other time of year, I’d love to have a go at it.

“But obviously there’s pre-season and the season starts on August 4. But I will be supporting from afar.”

Anybody wishing to get involved with Jen’s fund-raising efforts can visit www.250kilimanjaro.co.uk or email Teamkmj250k@gmail.com