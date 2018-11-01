Leeds United loanee Paudie O'Connor has night to remember against Arsenal

Leeds United defender Paudie O'Connor made the headlines on Wednesday evening during Blackpool's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup at the Emirates.

O'Connor, who joined Blackpool on a season-long loan in the summer, made a rare start for the club having failed to nail down a starting spot in the centre of defence for the League One side on a regular basis.

The 21-year-old scored in north London as he headed home a corner in the 66th minute to haul the visitors back into the tie after Stephan Lichtsteiner and Emile Smith Rowe had put Unai Emery's men 2-0 up before Matteo Guendouzi saw red after half-time.

Disaster struck though as O'Connor himself saw red in what turned into an eventful night for the Irishman as he was given his marching orders for a challenge on Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in the 86th minute

Seasiders boss Terry McPhillips though believed the straight red card to be harsh on the young defender, telling the Blackpool Gazette: "I thought the officials were good but I didn't think it was a sending off for our lad. I thought it was a yellow.

"Where we play every week (League One) that is a yellow card and we expected a yellow. "I could not believe it when he pulled out the red because we had got back in the game and we were in the ascendancy.

"It took the chance off us. "It was hard enough to get the ball off them when they had 10 and we had 11."

Blackpool will now return to League One action on Saturday without the suspended O'Connor as they welcome Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road.