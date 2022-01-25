Leeds United loanee makes vow on future following major injury blow which requires surgery
Leeds United's Mateusz Bogusz has vowed to return stronger following a major injury setback on loan at UD Ibiza which requires surgery.
Bogusz was forced off in the 23rd minute of Saturday's Segunda Division clash at Malaga and Ibiza have confirmed that the 20-year-old tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
The attacking midfielder will now require surgery and the Whites loanee took to Instagram to declare his intent upon his return.
"Thank you for all the messages," wrote the Pole on his Instagram story.
"Will (be) back stronger."
A statement released on UD Ibiza's website on Monday read: "The club confirms that our player Mateusz Bogusz has torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee and will be forced to undergo surgery on the issue in the coming days."
Poland under-21s international Bogusz joined UD Ibiza on a season-long loan last July.
The Pole had made 22 appearances for the Segunda Division side, netting four goals and weighing in with seven assists.
Bogusz joined Leeds from Ruch Chorzow back in January 2019 and the midfielder signed a new three-year deal in August 2020, running until the summer of 2023.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. You'll enjoy unlimited access to the latest on Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos. With our sports digital subscription, you'll also see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get exclusive content. Click HERE to subscribe.