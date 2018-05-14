Leeds United loanee Liam Kitching wins promotion with Harrogate Town

Leeds United loanee Liam Kitching helps Harrogate Town to historic National League North promotion.

The 18-year-old defender joined Town in January initially on a month loan but saw his deal extended until the end of the campaign after impressing for Simon Weaver's men.

Kitching has played a key role in the second half of the season scoring three goals from central defence but saw his efforts fall short of an automatic promotion spot as Salford City grabbed the league title.

Town though bounced back with a 2-1 play-off semi-final win over Chorley before overcoming Brackley Town 3-0 at a sold out CNG Stadium on Sunday with Kitching an unused substitute.

It will be the highest Harrogate will have ever played on the football pyramid when the new National League season starts in August.

Boss Simon Weaver told the Yorkshire Post: "It feels top of the world after a day which has been absolutely perfect. The players responded to the crowd who have been a driving force all season.

“What a challenge it is going to be next season. I could not be more proud of the lads. This is just an absolute highlight for everyone involved with their careers.