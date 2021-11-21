Poveda - who joined the Ewood Park outfit on a season-long loan in the summer - was stretchered from the field of play during Blackburn's 1-1 draw with Bristol City in the Championship.

The Whites wide man impressed for Tony Mowbray's outfit ahead of the November international break with a goal and assist against Sheffield United and was handed his fourth start of the campaign at Ashton Gate.

The 21-year-old was sent to Lancashire by head coach Marcelo Bielsa to gain some much-needed first team experience though may now have to endure an extended period of time on the sidelines after heading straight to hospital for assessment.

“He’s gone to hospital, we’re really concerned about ligament damage, he’s in a lot of discomfort,” Mowbray said post-match, with Poveda failing to travel back to Lancashire with his Rovers team-mates.

“Normally we would have put him on the bus and let him get a scan (on Sunday) but we are concerned about him.

“A lad who was just finding his feet for us, he has that bit of magic dust, can beat people on the edge of the box and score.

“It’ll be a blow if it’s a bad one.

“He will have a scan and see what the damage is and hopefully it will be good news.”

Poveda has made eight league appearances for Blackburn in total during his loan spell so far, scoring one goal and recording two assists.