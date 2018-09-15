Leeds United loanee Eunan O'Kane suffers suspected broken leg

Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane has suffered a suspected broken leg during Luton Town's 1-0 victory over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

O'Kane joined the Hatters on loan until January last month in a bid to find some competitive minutes after failing to break into the first team picture at Elland Road this season.

The 28-year-old signed for Leeds from Bournemouth on a two-year deal back in August 2016 and the Republic Of Ireland international was handed a new four-year contract last August.

But the midfielder then struggled for form last season with the Irishman told he would not be involved at Leeds under new head coach Marcelo Bielsa this summer and training with the club's youngsters as a result.

O'Kane, who is yet to make a league start for Luton, was a second half substitute against Rovers but left the field of play in the 88th minute with a suspected broken leg following a heavy clash.

Luton boss Nathan Jones confirmed following the win that the Irishman had be sent to hospital where the extent of his injury would be confirmed.