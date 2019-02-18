Leeds United loan watch: Whites players see little action as Oliver Sarkic bags winner

Leeds United defender Tom Pearce featured for Scunthorpe United in League One this weekend.
We take a closer look at how Leeds United's loanees fared this weekend for their temporary club's - take a look below.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

The playmaker was an unused substitute in Getafe's 2-2 La Liga draw with Eibar.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

Wilks was suspended for Doncaster Rovers' 2-0 fifth-round FA Cup defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Tom Pearce - Scunthorpe United

Pearce featured for 79 minutes of Scunthorpe's 1-0 away defeat to Gillingham in League One.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The United right-back completed 90 minutes of Fleetwood's 2-1 home defeat to Luton Town.

Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City

O'Connor once again missed out on the Bantams match day squad due to Bradford's having too many loanees in their matchday squad for their 0-0 League One draw with Plymouth Argyle at Valley Parade.

Sam Dalby - Morecambe

United striker Dalby was an unused substitute for Morecambe as they claimed a 1-0 away victory at Port Vale in League Two.

Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts

Shaughnessy featured for 59 minutes of the Jambos' 2-1 away defeat to Motherwell on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

United defender Kitching completed 90 minutes of Town's 2-1 home defeat to Ebbsfleet United in the National League. The 19-year-old picked up a yellow card.

Will Huffer - Barnet

The 20-year-old goalkeeper completed 90 minutes of Barnet's 2-2 National League draw with Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

United forward Ekuban featured for 90 minutes of Trabzonspor's 2-0 home defeat to Alanyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

Anita was a late substitute Willem's 3-2 away Eredivisie defeat to Vitesse on Saturday. He completed the final 13 minutes of the fixture.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

The United forward completed 90 minutes of Venlo's 3-0 away defeat in the Eredivisie to AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The left-back was suspended for Peterborough's 1-0 League One victory over Oxford United.

Hadi Sacko - Ankaragucu

Sacko completed 72 minutes of Ankaragucu's 0-0 Turkish Super Lig draw with Akhisar on Saturday before being substituted.

Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg

Cibicki featured for 90 minutes of Elfsborg's Svenska Cupen victory over Hassleholm. He bagged an assist for the final goal in a 5-1 demolition.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The midfielder completed 78 minutes of Zwolle's 1-0 away defeat to Den Haag in the Eredivisie on Friday evening before being replaced.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

De Bock was an unused substitute for Oostende on Saturday in their Belgian Pro League 1-1 draw with Eupen.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

United forward Sarkic was a 68th-minute substitute for Barakaldo on Sunday. He stepped off the bench and became the hero as he bagged the winner for his side nine minutes from time in a 1-0 victory over Izarra.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

Rey completed 90 minutes of Conquuense's 1-0 home defeat to Atletico Baleares on Saturday.