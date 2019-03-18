Leeds United loan watch: Samuel Saiz struggles deepen at Getafe

Leeds United's loan players were in action this weekend - take a look at how they got on in the YEP's weekly loan watch.
Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers
The United loanee played 82 minutes of Doncaster's 0-0 draw with Barnsley at the Keepmoat on Friday evening.
Wilks has bagged 13 goals for Grant McCann's side this season.
Tom Pearce - Scunthorpe United
Pearce, who scored in midweek in a 4-1 victory over Southend United, was back in action as he completed 90 minutes of Scunthorpe's 2-0 defeat away at Portsmouth.
The 20-year-old has played six times since joining the Iron on loan in January.
Samuel Saiz - Getafe
The Spaniard failed to make Getafe's matchday squad on Sunday. Saiz's loan spell has struggled to ignite and a lack of minutes has become a common theme since his move to La Liga in January.
The playmaker hasn't seen any action since February 9.
Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town
The United right-back again featured for Joey Barton's men in League One on Saturday as they defeated Plymouth Argyle 2-0.
Coyle played in an adopted position, on the right of a front three.
Tyler Denton - Peterborough United
The left-back completed 56 minutes of Posh's 2-1 home defeat to Coventry City in League One.
Having not played often under Steve Evans, the 23-year-old is featuring heavily under new boss Darren Ferguson.
Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City
O'Connor once more fell foul of Bradford's loan limit as he missed out on the Bantams matchday squad for their 1-0 away defeat to Oxford United.
Sam Dalby - Morecambe
The United striker was an unused substitute in League Two on Saturday as Morecambe played out a 0-0 draw with Notts County.
Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts
Shaughnessy failed to make the Hearts squad for the second week running as the Jambos fell to a 1-0 defeat at Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership.
Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town
Kitching missed out on Town's matchday squad on Saturday in the National League for the second week running. The 19-year-old suffered with illness last week.
Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor
The United forward celebrated his Ghana call-up by bagging an assist in Trabzonspor's 1-0 away victory over BB Erzurumspor in the Turkish Super Lig.
Vurnon Anita - Willem II
The Whites utility man completed 90 minutes of Willem's 3-2 away victory over Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.
Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo
Grot stepped off the bench in the 86th minute as Venlo fell to a 1-0 home defeat to PSV Eindhoven.
Hadi Sacko - Ankaragucu
The winger completed 59 minutes of his side's 3-1 away defeat to Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.
Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg
Elfsborg's Allsvenskan season begins on April 1. The Swedish side failed to qualify for the latter stages of the Svenska Cupen.
Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle
Bouy was an 87th-minute substitute as Zwolle recorded a 2-0 away victory over Excelsior in the Eredivisie.
Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende
The left-back was an unused substitute in Oostende's 2-0 defeat to Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League.
Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF
The forward wasn't included in his side's 2-0 victory over Langreo.
Adrian Balboa - FC Vilafranca
Balboa completed 90 minutes of Vilafranca's 3-2 away victory over L'Hospitalet.
Oriol Rey - UB Conquense
The midfielder completed 90 minutes of Conquense's 1-0 home defeat to CD Ebro.
Alex Machuca - Burgos FC
The forward was an unused substitute in Burgos' 3-0 victory over Las Palmas Atletico.
Ousama Siddiki - UD Logrones
The forward was a 68th-minute substitute in Logrones' 2-1 victory over Amorebieta.