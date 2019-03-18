Leeds United loan watch: Samuel Saiz struggles deepen at Getafe

Have your say

Leeds United's loan players were in action this weekend - take a look at how they got on in the YEP's weekly loan watch.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

The United loanee played 82 minutes of Doncaster's 0-0 draw with Barnsley at the Keepmoat on Friday evening.

Wilks has bagged 13 goals for Grant McCann's side this season.

Tom Pearce - Scunthorpe United

Pearce, who scored in midweek in a 4-1 victory over Southend United, was back in action as he completed 90 minutes of Scunthorpe's 2-0 defeat away at Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old has played six times since joining the Iron on loan in January.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

The Spaniard failed to make Getafe's matchday squad on Sunday. Saiz's loan spell has struggled to ignite and a lack of minutes has become a common theme since his move to La Liga in January.

The playmaker hasn't seen any action since February 9.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The United right-back again featured for Joey Barton's men in League One on Saturday as they defeated Plymouth Argyle 2-0.

Coyle played in an adopted position, on the right of a front three.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The left-back completed 56 minutes of Posh's 2-1 home defeat to Coventry City in League One.

Having not played often under Steve Evans, the 23-year-old is featuring heavily under new boss Darren Ferguson.

Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City

O'Connor once more fell foul of Bradford's loan limit as he missed out on the Bantams matchday squad for their 1-0 away defeat to Oxford United.

Sam Dalby - Morecambe

The United striker was an unused substitute in League Two on Saturday as Morecambe played out a 0-0 draw with Notts County.

Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts

Shaughnessy failed to make the Hearts squad for the second week running as the Jambos fell to a 1-0 defeat at Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

Kitching missed out on Town's matchday squad on Saturday in the National League for the second week running. The 19-year-old suffered with illness last week.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The United forward celebrated his Ghana call-up by bagging an assist in Trabzonspor's 1-0 away victory over BB Erzurumspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The Whites utility man completed 90 minutes of Willem's 3-2 away victory over Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

Grot stepped off the bench in the 86th minute as Venlo fell to a 1-0 home defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

Hadi Sacko - Ankaragucu

The winger completed 59 minutes of his side's 3-1 away defeat to Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg

Elfsborg's Allsvenskan season begins on April 1. The Swedish side failed to qualify for the latter stages of the Svenska Cupen.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

Bouy was an 87th-minute substitute as Zwolle recorded a 2-0 away victory over Excelsior in the Eredivisie.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

The left-back was an unused substitute in Oostende's 2-0 defeat to Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

The forward wasn't included in his side's 2-0 victory over Langreo.

Adrian Balboa - FC Vilafranca

Balboa completed 90 minutes of Vilafranca's 3-2 away victory over L'Hospitalet.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder completed 90 minutes of Conquense's 1-0 home defeat to CD Ebro.

Alex Machuca - Burgos FC

The forward was an unused substitute in Burgos' 3-0 victory over Las Palmas Atletico.

Ousama Siddiki - UD Logrones

The forward was a 68th-minute substitute in Logrones' 2-1 victory over Amorebieta.