Leeds United loan watch: Samuel Saiz sees more action, Mallik Wilks involved in dramatic finish

Leeds United's loanees were in action once again this weekend - but how did they get on? We take a look in our weekly round-up.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

Leeds United loanee Samuel Saiz sees more La Liga minutes in Spain with Getafe.

The Spaniard stepped off the bench for the final 20 minutes of Getafe's away 2-1 victory over Villarreal in La Liga. The game came to a dramatic close as the visitors scored an 89th minute winner before the hosts hit the woodowork on three occasions and missed a penalty in added time.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

Wilks completed 90 minutes for Rovers on the right side of a front three against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday in League One. Grant McCann's men lost 3-2 in dramatic circumstances as they conceded twice in injury time to leave without any points having grabbed a two-goal cushion in the second half.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The Whites loanee completed 90 minutes for the Cod Army as they played out a 2-2 draw with Oxford United. Coyle was utilised in his usual position of right-back.

Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City

The young Irishman was handed his Bantams debut on Saturday as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Oakwell. O'Connor featured on the right side of a back three for the opening 45 minutes before being substituted at half-time.

Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts

The Scottish top flight is currently on a winter break - teams are back in action this coming weekend in the Scottish Cup. Hearts take on Livingston at Tynecastle with Shaughnessy hoping to be involved.

Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg

The Whites forward sealed a laon move to Sweden on Friday evening and will now begin pre-season with Elfsborg in the coming weeks - the Allsvenskan season begins in March.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The defender completed 90 minutes of Town's 2-1 away victory over Dover Athletic in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The Turkish Super Lig remains on its winter break - action gets back underway on Wednesday evening with Trabzonspor in Turkish Cup action.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The Eredivise is also still on a winter break - action resumes this coming weekend with Willem II taking on NAC Breda.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

The Eredivise remains on a winter break - action resumes this coming weekend with Venlo taking on Den Haag.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The left-back was left out of Steve Evans' match day squad on Saturday as Posh defeated Rochdale 2-1 at home.

Hadi Sacko - Las Palmas

The winger was left out of Las Palmas' match day squad once again as Sacko struggles to pick up any minutes in Spain. Leeds are considering pulling him from his loan move this month.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The Eredivise remains on a winter break - action resumes this coming weekend with Zwolle taking on Feyenoord.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

Sarkic was an unused substitute in Barakaldo's Segunda B away victory over Real Oviedo B. They ran out 1-0 winners.

Adrian Balboa - Terrassa CF

Balboa was an unused substitute in Terrassa's 1-1 draw with L'Hospitalet in the Tercera Division.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

Rey played 83 minutes of Conquense's 3-0 defeat to Ejea in the Segunda Division B before seeing red seven minutes from time.

Alex Machuca - Burgos

The forward played 72 minutes of Burgos' 2-0 victory over Ponferradina on the left wing before being substituted.