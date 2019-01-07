Leeds United loan watch: Samuel Saiz makes bow against Barcelona, Mallik Wilks bags in FA Cup upset

Have your say

How did Leeds United's loan players get on this weekend? We take a look at a busy few days of action for the Whites loanees across the divisions.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

The Spaniard made his debut for his new side as he featured for the first time since making a swift exit from Elland Road last month. Saiz was a late substitute as Getafe took on giants Barcelona and Lionel Messi with the 27-year-old featuring for the final 16 minutes of the La Liga tie.

Messi and Luis Suarez bagged for the Catalan club as Ernesto Valverde's team ran out 2-1 winners on Sunday evening.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

The Whites loanee starred for Grant McCann's men on Sunday afternoon as Doncaster Rovers caused somewhat of an FA Cup shock beating Championship side Preston North End at Deepdale.

Wilks grabbed an assist for Jon Marquis' opener after just five minutes before Alex Neil's men levelled. The 20-year-old proved to be a real nuisance for North End as he rounded off the scoring in the 87th minute to seal a 3-1 victory for Rovers.

The forward was a late substitution and picked up a yellow card during the cup tie.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The Whites right-back featured for 90 minutes in Fleetwood Town's thrilling 3-2 FA Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

Paudie O'Connor - Blackpool

The centre-back completed 90 minutes for Blackpool in the FA Cup as they took on Premier League side Arsenal. The two sides faced each other earlier this season in the League Cup at the Emirates where O'Connor scored and was sent off on a busy night for the Irishman.

Blackpool fell to a 3-0 defeat at Bloomfield Road this time around.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The United defender put pen to paper on an extended loan deal last week with Harrogate which will see him remain at the club until the end of the season.

Kitching was an unused substitute on Saturday afternoon as Town fell to a 2-1 defeat to Sutton United.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The Turkish Super Lig is currently on a winter break and returns to action next week.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The Dutch Eredivisie is currently on a winter break and returns to action this weekend.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV Venlo

The Dutch Eredivisie is currently on a winter break and returns to action this weekend.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The left-back was an unused substitute for Peterborough's 5-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

The Belgian Pro League is currently on a winter break and returns to action this weekend.

Hadi Sacko - Las Palmas

The Whites winger is currently finding game time hard to come by at Las Palmas with Victor Orta conceding last week that Leeds may have to find an alternative arrangement for Sacko this month.

Las Palmas return to action on Monday night following a winter break against Rayo Majadahonda with Sacko not expected to feature.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The Dutch Eredivisie is currently on a winter break and returns to action this weekend.

Alex Machuca - Burgos

Burgos return to action on Monday in the Segunda Division B following a winter break.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

The United loanee was an unused substitute on Sunday afternoon in the Segunda Division B as Barakaldo earned a 1-0 over Gernika.

Adrian Balboa - Terrassa CF

The Whites loanee stepped off the bench for Terrassa on Saturday afternoon in the 62nd minute as they ran out 3-1 winners in the Tercera Division.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder completed 90 minutes of UB Conquense's 0-0 Alcoyano on Saturday in the Segunda Division B.