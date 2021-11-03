Leeds United Loan Watch: Ryan Edmondson hits back at recall rumours after firing blanks at Fleetwood Town
Leeds United have ten players out on loan in the Football League and across Europe. Here’s how they are all getting on:
Ryan Edmondson - Fleetwood Town
Recent rumours suggest that Fleetwood are preparing to end Edmondson’s stay in Lancashire in January after the young striker has failed to make an impact.
The 20-year-old arrived at Highbury Stadium in July for a loan that is due to last until the end of the 2021/2022 season.
But the attacker has failed to register any goals or assists in ten appearances for Simon Grayson’s side, and the former Leeds United boss left Edmondson out of the squad altogether for Fleetwood’s League One clash with Wycombe.
Edmondson took to social media to dispel the rumours.
“Would be amazing to see who these sources are,” the striker tweeted, with crying laughing and facepalm emojis.
Mateusz Bogusz - UD Ibiza
Bogusz has excelled for Ibiza so far this season. The young Pole has grabbed the attention of Leeds’ fans with a couple of eye-catching goals, and after ten La Liga 2 appearances, Bogusz feels very much at home at his loan side.
“It suits me,” the 20-year-old told Super Express. “It suits my style. If I could, I would like to stay in Spain.”
It’s a move that could work for both clubs, as reports in Polish media suggest that Leeds are happy to let Bogusz go permanently on the condition that a £7million buy-back clause is a feature of the deal.
Ian Poveda - Blackburn Rovers
Poveda has had a fitful start to life at Blackburn. In Rovers’ last game, Poveda was brought on by Tony Mowbray in the dying minutes of a 2-1 victory, and the young winger played just three minutes as the Lancashire side held out for the win.
After registering an assist on his debut, Poveda has failed to make a significant impact at Blackburn.
Kiko Casilla - Elche CF
Casilla has kept three clean sheets for Elche CF this season, playing every minute of La Liga action for the Spanish side.
Elche are one point above the drop zone in 16th place.
Elia Caprile - Aurora Pro Patria
Caprile has started all but one games for Aurora Pro Patria so far this season.
he 20-year-old has kept three clean sheets for the Italian side, who sit 10th in the Serie C rankings.
Hélder Costa - Valencia
Costa had a slow start to life at Valencia but is now working his way into José Bordalás’ starting eleven.
The winger’s failure to gain minutes in the early stages of the season were reportedly due to Costa’s need to understand Los Che’s tactics.
The 27-year-old has played a full ninety minutes in two of Valencia’s last three games, though Costa is yet to mark a goal or assist for his loan side.
Alfie McCalmont - Morecambe
McCalmont has been left out of Steve Robinson’s squad for two of the Shrimp’s last three games.
Having gone six League One games without a win, Morecambe sit 19th in the table.
Leif Davis - Bournemouth
Davis has dropped off Scott Parker’s radar after a promising start to life on the South coast.
Of Bournemouth’s last ten Championship games, Davis has been selected for Parker's matchday squad once, though the 21-year-old remained on the bench for the duration of the Bristol City clash.
The Cherries sit undefeated at the top of the Championship table.
Kun Temenuhzkov - Real Unión
Temenuhzkov has been confined to the bench for Real Unión’s last three fixtures, after a string of starting and substitute appearances have given way to a series of matches watched from the sidelines.
The Spanish side currently sit 13th in the Primera División RFEF rankings.
Laurens de Bock - SV Zulte Waregem
De Bock has started all three of SV Zulte Waregem’s most recent Jupiler Pro League games, with the left-back taking on the captain armband for the Belgian side.
After 14 games, Zulte Waregem are four points above the drop zone, in 15th place.
