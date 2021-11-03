Leeds United Loan Watch: Ryan Edmondson hits back at recall rumours after firing blanks at Fleetwood Town

Ryan Edmondson - Fleetwood Town

Recent rumours suggest that Fleetwood are preparing to end Edmondson’s stay in Lancashire in January after the young striker has failed to make an impact.

The 20-year-old arrived at Highbury Stadium in July for a loan that is due to last until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the attacker has failed to register any goals or assists in ten appearances for Simon Grayson’s side, and the former Leeds United boss left Edmondson out of the squad altogether for Fleetwood’s League One clash with Wycombe.

Edmondson took to social media to dispel the rumours.

“Would be amazing to see who these sources are,” the striker tweeted, with crying laughing and facepalm emojis.

Ryan Edmondson is yet to find his feet at Fleetwood Town. Pic: Peter Norton.

Mateusz Bogusz - UD Ibiza

Bogusz has excelled for Ibiza so far this season. The young Pole has grabbed the attention of Leeds’ fans with a couple of eye-catching goals, and after ten La Liga 2 appearances, Bogusz feels very much at home at his loan side.

“It suits me,” the 20-year-old told Super Express. “It suits my style. If I could, I would like to stay in Spain.”

It’s a move that could work for both clubs, as reports in Polish media suggest that Leeds are happy to let Bogusz go permanently on the condition that a £7million buy-back clause is a feature of the deal.

Ian Poveda is yet to find his form at Blackburn Rovers. Pic: Clive Brunskill.

Ian Poveda - Blackburn Rovers

Poveda has had a fitful start to life at Blackburn. In Rovers’ last game, Poveda was brought on by Tony Mowbray in the dying minutes of a 2-1 victory, and the young winger played just three minutes as the Lancashire side held out for the win.

After registering an assist on his debut, Poveda has failed to make a significant impact at Blackburn.

Kiko Casilla - Elche CF

Alfie McCalmont in action for Morecambe. Pic: Charlotte Tattersall.

Casilla has kept three clean sheets for Elche CF this season, playing every minute of La Liga action for the Spanish side.

Elche are one point above the drop zone in 16th place.

Elia Caprile - Aurora Pro Patria

Caprile has started all but one games for Aurora Pro Patria so far this season.

he 20-year-old has kept three clean sheets for the Italian side, who sit 10th in the Serie C rankings.

Hélder Costa - Valencia

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has not played Leif Davis since August. Pic: Alex Pantling.

Costa had a slow start to life at Valencia but is now working his way into José Bordalás’ starting eleven.

The winger’s failure to gain minutes in the early stages of the season were reportedly due to Costa’s need to understand Los Che’s tactics.

The 27-year-old has played a full ninety minutes in two of Valencia’s last three games, though Costa is yet to mark a goal or assist for his loan side.

Alfie McCalmont - Morecambe

McCalmont has been left out of Steve Robinson’s squad for two of the Shrimp’s last three games.

Having gone six League One games without a win, Morecambe sit 19th in the table.

Leif Davis - Bournemouth

Davis has dropped off Scott Parker’s radar after a promising start to life on the South coast.

Of Bournemouth’s last ten Championship games, Davis has been selected for Parker's matchday squad once, though the 21-year-old remained on the bench for the duration of the Bristol City clash.

The Cherries sit undefeated at the top of the Championship table.

Kun Temenuhzkov - Real Unión

Temenuhzkov has been confined to the bench for Real Unión’s last three fixtures, after a string of starting and substitute appearances have given way to a series of matches watched from the sidelines.

The Spanish side currently sit 13th in the Primera División RFEF rankings.

Laurens de Bock - SV Zulte Waregem

De Bock has started all three of SV Zulte Waregem’s most recent Jupiler Pro League games, with the left-back taking on the captain armband for the Belgian side.

After 14 games, Zulte Waregem are four points above the drop zone, in 15th place.