Leeds United loan watch: Mixed bag for Whites loanees as Tyler Denton is handed first league start

It was a busy weekend of action across Europe but how did Leeds United's loanees get on for their temporary club's? We take a look...

Here's how those Whites players away from Elland Road fared this weekend...

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The 23-year-old right-back featured for 90 minutes in Fleetwood's 3-2 win over Blackpool in League One on home soil.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

Grot was an injury-time substitute as Venlo played out a 1-1 draw with FC Emmen on Friday evening in the Eredivisie.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The Whites left-back featured for the first time in League One for his loan side this weekend as Posh ran out 2-1 winners at Burton Albion. Denton has struggled to break into Steve Evans' side featuring for the development squad on a number of occasions and after a knock impressed on his league debut picking up plaudits in the Peterborough Telegraph.

Pawel Cibicki - Molde

FC Molde are in action this evening against Start in the Eliteserien - kick-off is set for 6pm.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

Ekuban was an injury time substitute as Trabzonspor played out a 1-1 draw with Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig. Another familiar face to Leeds United fans featured for the opposition as Souleymane Doukara bagged the opener for his side in the 15th minute.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The Whites utility man featured for 75 minutes before being substituted in his sides 1-0 defeat to FC Utrecht.

Paudie O'Connor - Blackpool

O'Connor was an unused substitute in Blackpool's 3-2 defeat at Fleetwood, where fellow loanee Lewie Coyle featured for 90 minutes, the 21-year-old is finding first-team minutes hard to come by this season on the west coast.

Malik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

Wilks started the game for Rovers on the left side of a three man attack but was frustrated in their 2-1 defeat at Coventry. The 19-year-old's afternoon ended in the 58th minute as he was substituted.

Hadi Sacko - Las Palmas

The 24-year-old featured for only the fifth time this season as a 78th minute substitute in Las Palmas' 2-2 draw with RCD Mallorca. Sacko did however manage to pick up a yellow card in the closing stages of the fixture.

Harrison Male - Tadcaster Albion

The non-league club weren't in first-team action this weekend.

Alex Machuca - Burgos

The midfielder played 79 minutes of Burgos' 0-0 draw with Las Palmas B on Sunday before being substituted.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The 18-year-old central defender played 90 minutes of Town's 2-1 defeat to Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League on Saturday afternoon. The loss was only their second in the league this season.

Adrian Balboa - Terrasa FC

Balboa was an unused substitute as Terrasa ran out 2-1 winners over San Cristobal on Saturday evening in the Tercera Division.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

The 25-year-old left-back was an unused substitute in his sides 0-0 draw with Lokeren in the Belgian Pro League. Ooostende are back in action on Tuesday as they make the trip to Club Brugge.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The 25-year-old midfielder was a 69th minute substitute for Zwolle as they played out a 1-1 draw with Heracles in the Eredivisie on Saturday. The Dutch outfit are in cup action tomorrow evening as they make the second round trip to De Graafschap.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder played 90 minutes of his team's 0-0 draw with CD Ebro on Saturday evening in the Segunda Division B.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

The 21-year-old was a 74th minute substitute for his side as they ran out 1-0 winners over Langreo on home soil to move second in the table.