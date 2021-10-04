Leeds United loanee Alfie McCalmont in action for Morcambe against Preston. Pic: Getty

Mateusz Bogusz - UD Ibiza

The midfielder has impressed for the Spanish side, scoring a number of high quality goals.

Ibiza, though, fell to defeat on Saturday in the Segunda division and sit eighth after eight games of the campaign.

Bogusz completed 90 minutes but was unable to halt a 3-1 loss to Eibar. The 20-year-old has made seven appearances so far on loan this term, scoring three goals.

Ian Poveda - Blackburn Rovers

The Whites man was an unused substitute for Rovers at the weekend. Tony Mowbray's side were beaten 2-1 by Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Poveda has made just three appearances on loan this term in the Championship so far - with Rovers sat eighth in the standings.

Blackburn boss Mowbray was asked to assess his spell so far and where Poveda could improve, saying: "Poveda can play off the right coming in on his right foot, he can also play behind the striker, he just wants the ball at his feet and tries to make things happen.

“He can run all day, that’s not a problem for him, it’s just putting him in the team so he understands the demands and the work ethic that’s required.”

Ryan Edmondson - Fleetwood Town

The striker was a late substitute in Fleetwood's 2-1 home defeat to Charlton Athletic in League One.

Edmondson stepped off the bench but was unable to halt the loss.

The 20-year-old is yet to score his first goal on loan but has made eight appearances in total so far under Simon Grayson.

Town are 20th in the table with two wins from 10 league outings.

Alfie McCalmont - Morecambe

McCalmont bagged his first goal of the season for Morecambe on Saturday.

The midfielder recorded his opening assist of the term last week and followed up by finding the back of the net in a 4-3 defeat to Wycombe in League One.

McCalmont has made 11 appearances for the Shrimps this term, which has also seen him involved with Northern Ireland at international level.

Morecambe sit 13th in the standings after 11 games of the campaign.

Elia Caprile - Aurora Pro Patria

Caprile earned a clean sheet as Pro Patria secured a 1-0 win over Virtus Verona.

The Serie C outfit are currently 16th in the table after seven games, with Caprile having played in six of those outings.

Leif Davis - Bournemouth

Davis continues to struggle with injury on the south coast.

The defender hasn't made an appearance for the Cherries since late August though featured in four outings before that.

Bournemouth remain top of the Championship with 25 points from their opening 11 games of the season.

Hélder Costa - Valencia

The winger was a late substitute for Valencia in the club's 0-0 draw with Cadiz.

It was just Costa's second appearance from the bench in La Liga since moving to Spain on a season-long loan deal.

Reports in AS emerged last week suggesting head coach Jose Bordalas believed Costa needed a lot of time and work to get up to speed for the demands of playing regularly in La Liga.

Kiko Casilla - Elche

The 35-year-old shot stopper earned a clean sheet in Elche's 1-0 win over Celta Viga in La Liga.

Casilla has featured in all eight of his team's games this term. He picked up a booking in the home clash. Elche are 14th in Spain's top flight with two wins so far this season.

Kun Temenuhzkov - Real Unión

Temenuhzkov was a late substitute for Real Union last weekend in a 1-0 defeat to Rayo Majadahonda.

He has featured in five games in Group 1 of the Primera División, though is yet to find the back of the net.

Union are 15th in the standings after six games.

Laurens de Bock - SV Zulte Waregem

De Bock hasn't featured for Zulte Waregem since late August.

The Belgian Pro League side were defeated 5-1 at the weekend by RFC Seraing.