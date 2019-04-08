Leeds United loan watch: Mallik Wilks stars again, Samuel Saiz absence continues

Have your say

Leeds United's loanees were in action once again this weekend - but how did they get on? We take a look in the YEP's weekly loan watch.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

Wilks continued his fine form for Doncaster on Saturday afternoon as he played a starring role once again for Grant McCann's side.

The 20-year-old bagged his 16th goal of the season for Rovers as he notched the winner in a 1-0 victory over Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.

The striker gathered a loose ball over the top before making his way to the edge of the box before drilling a low shot into the net 17 minutes from time.

Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City

The United defender also saw action at Valley Parade as he completed 90 minutes for Bradford in the defeat to Rovers.

O'Connor has been welcomed back into the fold under new boss Gary Bowyer having struggled for minutes since joining City on loan in January.

Tom Pearce - Scunthorpe United

United left-back Pearce completed 72 minutes of Scunthorpe's 1-1 away draw with Shrewsbury Town.

The 20-year-old has featured heavily since his loan move to United in January as he continues to see a wealth of minutes.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

Saiz once again missed out on Getafe's matchday squad as they secured a 1-0 La Liga victory over Athletic Bilbao.

The playmaker hasn't seen any on-field minutes since February 9 for the La Liga side.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The right-back featured for 90 minutes as Fleetwood secured a 2-0 League One victory over Southend United.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

United left-back Denton was an unused substitute as Peterborough secured a 2-0 victory over Gillingham in League One.

Sam Dalby - Morecambe

Leeds striker Dalby failed to make Morecambe's matchday squad for a second week in a row.

Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts

United defender Shaughnessy was an unused substitute in Hearts 2-1 Edinburgh derby defeat to Hibs at Tynecastle.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The 19-year-old defender featured for 90 minutes in Town's 2-1 National League victory over Havant & Waterlooville.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The United striker bagged his eight goal of the season for Trabzonspor in a 4-1 home victory over Antalyaspor.

Former Whites forward Souleymane Doukara also scored in the Turkish Super Lig fixture for the away side.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The United utility man featured for 90 minutes as Willem fell to a 4-1 home defeat to Ajax in the Eredivisie.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

Grot completed 68 minutes of Venlo's 3-0 home defeat to Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

Hadi Sacko - Ankaragucu

United winger Sacko saw 70 minutes of Turkish Super Lig action as Ankaragucu played out a 1-1 draw with Fenerbache.

Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg

Cibicki completed 90 minutes of Elfsborg's 3-0 away defeat to Goteborg in the Allsvenskan.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The 25-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute in Zwolle's emphatic 5-0 victory over Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

The left-back was an unused substitute in Oostende's 2-1 win over Beerschot Wilrijk in the Europa League Group Stage play-off in the Belgian Pro League.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

Sarkic was an unused substitute in Barakaldo's 3-1 victory over Real Union in the Segunda B Division.

Adrian Balboa - FC Vilafranca

Balboa completed 62 minutes of Vilafranca's 1-0 defeat to Sant Andreu before being substituted.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder completed 90 minutes of action for Conquense as they played out a 1-1 draw with Atletico Levante.

Alex Machuca - Burgos FC

The forward was an unused substitute in Burgos' 0-0 away draw with Unionstas.

Ousama Siddiki - UD Logrones

The winger stepped off the bench in the 75th minute for Logrones as he picked up a booking in the closing stages. Siddiki was unable to help his side as they fell to a 4-3 home defeat to Real Oviedo B.