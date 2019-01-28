Leeds United loan watch: Mallik Wilks marches on in the FA Cup, Samuel Saiz picks up more minutes

Leeds United's loanees were in action once again this weekend - but how did they get on? We take a look in our weekly round-up.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

The Whites playmaker was a substitute once again for Getafe's trip to Atletico Madrid as he awaits his first start for the club since joining this month. Saiz stepped off the bench in the 58th minute but couldn't prevent a 2-0 away defeat as his side finished the game with 10 men.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

The United striker was also named on the bench for Doncaster's fourth round FA Cup tie with Oldham Athletic. The 20-year-old was a 63rd minute substitute and picked up a yellow card in the closing stages as his side ran out 2-1 winners to put their name in the hat for the fifth round of the competition.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The Leeds right-back was suspended for Fleetwood this week as he serves a ban for his dismissal against Rochdale last week. The Cod Army lost 1-0 at home to Scunthorpe United in League One.

Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City

The centre-back was an unused substitute during Bradford's away 1-1 draw with Burton Albion in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts

Fellow defender and Irishman Shaughnessy was also an unused substitute for Hearts on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership as the Jambos ran out 2-0 winners over St Johnstone. The 22-year-old's older brother, Joe, completed 90 minutes for the Saints.

Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg

The Allsvenskan season begins in March.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

Town's clash with Barnet was postponed this weekend due to the Bees involvement in the FA Cup on Monday evening.

Will Huffer - Barnet

The 20-year-old stopper joined Barnet on a month-long loan deal last week and could be in line to make his debut against Brentford in the FA Cup this evening.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The Whites striker completed 90 minutes for Trabzonspor on Sunday as they played out a 1-1 draw with Sivasspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The utility man was an 80th minute substitute in Willem's 1-0 away victory over Utrecht in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

The Whites forward stepped off the bench in the 96th minute for Venlo as they fell to a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to FC Emmen in the Eredivisie. The visitors bagged in the fifth minute of injury time to seal all three points.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The United left-back once again missed out on the Posh match day squad as they played out a 0-0 League One draw with Charlton on Saturday. Head coach Steve Evans was sacked shortly after the game and replaced by Darren Ferguson at London Road.

Hadi Sacko - Las Palmas

The winger is expected to be formally recalled from Las Palmas this week due to lack of game time.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The 25-year-old featured for 59 minutes of Zwolle's 2-0 victory over Heracles in the Eredivise on Saturday before being replaced.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

The Whites defender completed 90 minutes of Oostende's 2-1 defeat to Club Brugge in the Belgian Pro League.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute as Barakaldo lost 3-0 to Real Sociedad B in the Segunda Division B.

Adrian Balboa - Terrassa CF

The forward wasn't included in Terrassa's 2-2 draw with Vilafranca.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder was suspended for Conquense's 1-0 victory over Peralada.