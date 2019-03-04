Leeds United loan watch: Mallik Wilks continues goalscoring form, Samuel Saiz struggles for minutes

Have your say

Leeds United's loanees were in action this weekend for their temporary club's - but how did they get on? Here's this week's loan watch.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

The United striker continued his fine form for League One side Doncaster on Saturday as he bagged his 13th goal of the campaign in a 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic.

Wilks, who also notched last weekend against Scunthorpe United, picked up a yellow card in the closing stages at the Keepmoat as he completed 90 minutes for Grant McCann's side.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

For a third straight week playmaker Samuel Saiz was an unused substitute for Getafe's 2-1 La Liga away win over Real Betis.

Saiz has made just one start and a number of cameo appearances since making the move back to Spain in January.

Tom Pearce - Scunthorpe United

The 20-year-old completed 90 minutes of Scunthorpe's 2-1 away defeat to Oxford United in League One.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

United's right-back once again was selected in midfield as cover for Joey Barton's men as they earned a late 1-1 draw with Gillingham in League One. Coyle also picked up a booking in added time.

Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City

O'Connor fell foul once more to Bradford's loan limit as he missed out on the Bantams matchday squad for their trip to Portsmouth in League One. Pompey ran out 5-1 winners at Fratton Park as City's relegation fears deepened.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The left-back was an unused substitute as Peterborough United stormed to a 4-2 victory over Wycombe Wanderers at London Road in League One.

Sam Dalby - Morecambe

Dalby was an unused substitute in his side's 3-2 home defeat to Yeovil Town in League Two.

Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts

The United defender is in action on Monday evening as Hearts take on Partick Thistle in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

Kitching was an unused substitute in Harrogate's 1-1 home National League draw with Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The Leeds forward is in action on Monday night as Trabzonspor take on Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig away from home.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

Anita was a 71st minute substitute for Willem in their Eredivisie clash with Heerenveen as they fell to a 4-2 away defeat.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

The United forward stepped off the bench in the 81st minute but was unable to prevent Venlo from falling to a 3-2 Eredivisie defeat to Gronigen.

Hadi Sacko - Ankaragucu

Sacko completed 81 minutes of his sides late 2-1 victory in the Turkish Super Lig over Istanbul Buyuksehir.

Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg

The United forward bagged himself a goal for Elfsborg on Sunday in their Svenska Cupen group stage clash with Djurgarden. Cibicki, though, was unable to prevent a 3-2 defeat as they fight to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition heading into the final matchday tied on points with second-placed Frej.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

De Bock was an unused substitute as Oostende played out a 1-1 draw with Waasland-Beveren in the Belgian Pro League. The left-back's loan has so far been disappointing with the club revealing they plan to send him back to Elland Road this summer.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The midfielder completed 71 minutes of Zwolle's Eredivisie clash with De Graffschap as they fell to a 3-0 home defeat.

Adrian Balboa - FC Vilafranca

Balboa completed 90 minutes of his sides 1-0 defeat to Pobla Mafumet.

Alex Machuca - Burgos FC

Machuca was an unused substitute as Burgos defeated Rapido Bouzas 1-0.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder completed 90 minutes of his sides 1-1 draw with Villareal B.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

Sarkic was an unused substitute in Barakaldo's 1-0 victory over Durango.

Ousama Siddiki - UD Logrones

Siddiki wasn't included in Logrones matchday squad as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to CD Tudelano.

Injured whilst on loan - Eunan O'Kane (Luton Town - out for the season), Yosuke Ideguchi (Greuther Furth - out for the season)