Leeds United loan watch: Mallik Wilks continues fine form with stunning goal, Samuel Saiz left out again

Leeds United's loanees were in action again across the weekend - but how did they get on? Let's take a look.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

Mallik Wilks continued his fine season for Grant McCann's side as he won a penalty and bagged a goal in Rovers' 3-1 League One victory over Walsall on Saturday.

The striker won a third-minute penalty for his side which John Marquis converted, 60 seconds before bagging himself.

Wilks turned two defenders on the touchline before driving into the box and curling a shot into the far corner of the net for his 16th goal of the campaign.

Tom Pearce - Scunthorpe United

United left-back Tom Pearce completed 90 minutes of Scunthorpe's 2-1 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon in League One.

The 20-year-old made his seventh appearance since joining from Leeds in January on loan.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

For a second consecutive matchday Samuel Saiz failed to feature in Getafe's squad as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Leganes.

Saiz hasn't seen any on-field minutes in La Liga since February 9.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The United right-back completed 90 minutes of Town's 1-0 away victory over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

Peterborough had a weekend off in League One due to Portsmouth's involvement in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City

The centre-back saw his first action in over a month for City as he completed 90 minutes of Bradford's 1-0 home defeat to Charlton Athletic.

The Bantams sit six points adrift from safety in League One as their relegation woes deepened.

Sam Dalby - Morecambe

Striker Sam Dalby wasn't included in Morecambe's matchday squad in League Two as they defeated Crawley Town 1-0.

Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts

Shaughnessy featured for 90 minutes in Hearts' 2-1 Scottish Premiership victory over Aberdeen.

The centre-back bagged an assist for the Jambos winner as his long ball forward was converted by Uche Ikpeazu 13 minutes from time.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The defender was an unused substitute in Harrogate's 2-2 home draw with Maidstone United.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor return to action on Friday evening following the international break.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The utility man completed 90 minutes of Willem's 3-2 victory over Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivisie and picked up a yellow card in the process.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

The forward was a 46th-minute substitute for Venlo in the Eredivisie as they played out a 1-1 draw with NAC Breda.

Hadi Sacko - Ankaragucu

Ankaragucu return to action this weekend in the Turkish Super Lig following the international break.

Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg

Elfsborg begin their Allsvenska season this evening against Hammarby.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The midfielder wasn't included in Zwolle's matchday squad as they secured a 3-0 victory over FC Emmen.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

The left-back was a 35th-minute substitute in Oostende's 2-1 home defeat to Eupen in a Europa League play-off group stage game.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

The forward was an unused substitute in Barakaldo's 2-1 defeat to Calahorra.

Adrian Balboa - FC Vilafranca

Balboa completed 64 minutes of Vilafranca's 1-0 defeat to Cerdanyola del Valles.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder completed 90 minutes of Conquense's 0-0 draw with Cornella.

Alex Machuca - Burgos FC

Machuca was an unused substitute in Burgos' 2-1 defeat to Castilla.

Ousama Siddiki - UD Logrones

The winger wasn't included in Logrones' matchday squad as they played out 0-0 draw with Gernika.