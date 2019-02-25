Leeds United loan watch: Mallik Wilks bags again, Lewie Coyle debuts new position

Have your say

It was a busy weekend for Leeds United's loan players - here's how they got on for their temporary teams.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers, Tom Pearce - Scunthorpe United

The Leeds loan pair were pitted against each other on Saturday lunchtime as Rovers made the trip to Glanford Park in League One.

Pearce was an unused substitute in the outing while Wilks had a major impact on the game bagging the opener in a 1-1 draw.

The 20-year-old notched with a low finish from outside the box which was his 12th goal in all competitions this season for Grant McCann's team.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

The United playmaker was an unused substitute for the second week in a row as Getafe defeated Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Saiz has made one start since his move amongst a number of cameo appearances.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The Whites right-back was chosen in the right of a midfield three on Saturday for Town's League One clash with Burton Albion. Joey Barton's men were hit by a number of injuries and suspensions leaving them short in the middle of the pitch.

Coyle completed 90 minutes in the 1-0 victory over Nigel Clough's men.

Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City

Defender Paudie O'Connor once again fell foul to City's limit of loan players as he was omitted from the Bamtams matchday squad. O'Connor has made little impact since moving to Valley Parade seeing just an hour of action under David Hopkins who resigned from his position on Monday.

Sam Dalby - Morecambe

The United striker was a late substitute in Morecambe's 2-0 home defeat to Lincoln City in League Two. Dalby stepped off the bench in the 86th minute but was unable to help his side as their battle against relegation continues.

Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts

The Irishman was an unused substitute for the Jambos 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw with St Mirren at Tynecastle.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

Kitching was an unused substitute in Harrogate's 1-0 away win over Chesterfield Town in the National League.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The United forward completed 86 minutes of Trabzonspor's 3-1 away victory over Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The utility man was a 68th minute substitute for Willem in the Eredivisie as they defeated AZ Alkmaar 2-1 on Sunday.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

Grot was an 89th minute substitute in Venlo's 1-0 home defeat to Heracles in the Eredivisie before being replaced.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The left-back completed 90 minutes of Peterborough's fiery clash with Shrewsbury Town. Both sides had a man sent off in the League One outing with Town running out 2-1 winners.

Hadi Sacko - Ankaragucu

The United winger completed 81 minutes of Ankaragucu's dramatic 2-1 victory over Erzurumspor. The hosts bagged a 93rd minute winner in the Turkish Super Lig clash.

Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg

Cibicki completed 90 minutes of Elfsborg's 1-1 Super Cupen draw with Frej.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The United midfielder completed 71 minutes of Zwolle's 3-0 defeat to De Graafschap in the Eredivisie.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

De Bock was an unused substitute in Oostende's 2-2 Belgian pro League draw with Cercle Brugge.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

Sarkic completed an hour of Barakaldo's 1-0 defeat to Racing on Saturday afternoon.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder completed 90 minutes of Conquense's 2-1 victory over Ontinyent.