Leeds United loan watch: Mallik Wilks bags again as Samuel Saiz handed first La Liga start

Leeds United's loanees were in action once more this weekend - but how did they get on? We take a look in our weekly round-up.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

Doncaster Rovers striker Mallik Wilks.

The Spanish playmaker made his first start for Getafe on Saturday evening as his side played out a 0-0 La Liga draw with Levante. Saiz completed 85 minutes of the fixture before being replaced in the closing stages.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

The 20-year-old bagged once again for Rovers as he opened the scoring in a 1-1 draw with Portsmouth at Fratton Park in League One. It was Wilks' eighth goal of the league campaign this season.

Tom Pearce - Scunthorpe United

The 20-year-old left-back was an unused substitute in his sides 2-0 defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell in League One. Pearce joined Scunthorpe on loan until the end of the season on deadline day last week.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The United right-back continued to serve a suspension for Fleetwood Town this weekend after his red card two weeks ago against Rochdale. Joey Barton's men defeated Charlton 1-0 in League One.

Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City

The Irish central defender wasn't included in Bradford City's match day squad on Saturday afternoon as they played out a 0-0 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

Sam Dalby - Morecambe

The 19-year-old joined Morecambe on loan until the end of the season on deadline day but was made to wait to make for his debut as their League Two clash with Oldham was postponed on Saturday afternoon.

Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts

The Irish central defender featured in the centre of a back three for Hearts as they defeated Kilmarnock 2-1 in the Scottish Premiership on Friday evening.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The 19-year-old completed 90 minutes of Town's 4-2 FA Trophy defeat against Stockport on Saturday afternoon.

Will Huffer - Barnet

The 20-year-old was once again involved in cup action following his debut for Barnet on Monday evening in their 3-3 draw with Brentford. Huffer played 90 minutes in goal as Barnet played out another thrilling 3-3 draw at Carshalton Athletic in the FA Trophy as the hosts bagged a penalty in added time to force a replay.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The Whites striker completed 90 minutes of Trabzonspor's 1-0 victory over Ankaragucu in the Turkish Super Lig. Ekuban picked up a booking on an afternoon that saw him face fellow United loanee Hadi Sacko who made his debut for the opposition as he saw 33 minutes as a second half substitute.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The Dutch utility man was an unused substitute as Willem fell to a 2-1 defeat to Groningen.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

The United forward completed 90 minutes of Venlo's hammering at the hands of Ajax as they fell to a 6-0 away defeat in the Eredivisie.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The left-back was once again omitted from Peterborough's match day squad as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Plymouth in League One.

Hadi Sacko - Ankaragucu

The Whites winger made his debut for Ankaragucu on Saturday after as he came on as a second half substitute completing 33 minutes in a 1-0 defeat to Trabzonspor. Fellow United loanee Caleb Ekuban featured in the game also completeing 90 minutes.

Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg

The Allsvenskan season begins in March.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The midfielder completed 72 minutes of Zwolle's thrilling 4-3 victory over Utrecht.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

The 26-year-old completed 90 minutes of Oostende's 2-0 defeat to Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

The United forward was an unused substitute as Barakaldo played out a 1-1 draw with Mirandes.

Adrian Balboa - Terrassa CF

The midfielder wasn't involved in Terrassa's 2-0 victory over Cerdanyola del Valles.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder completed 90 minutes of his sides 2-0 defeat to Olot on Sunday.

Alex Machuca - Burgos FC

The United forward was an unused substitute in Burgos' 0-0 draw with Guijuelo.