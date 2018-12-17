Leeds United loan watch: Liam Kitching is Harrogate Town hero as Whites loanees see action

Leeds United's loanees were in action for their temporary club's this weekend - but how did they get on? Let's take a look.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The Leeds defender made himself a hero as his 66th minute goal sealed progression in the FA Trophy on Saturday as Town defeated Yorkshire rivals York City 2-1 at the CNG Stadium.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The Whites loanee was a 74th minute substitute during Trabzonspor's away 2-2 draw with Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

Leeds United loanee Liam Kitching celebrates at Harrogate Town.

The utility man played 83 minutes of Willem's 3-0 home defeat to Den Haag on the right of a three man midfield on Friday evening in the Eredivisie. Anita picked up a booking just a minute before he was replaced.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The United defender started on the right of a back three for Joey Barton's men as they defeated Burton Albion 1-0 in League One. Coyle came through 90 minutes as he picked up a yellow card just before the hour mark.

Malik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

Wilks started Doncaster's 3-0 victory over Scunthorpe on Saturday as he grabbed an assist for Ben Whiteman's opener. The striker was played on the left of a front three before being replaced in the 76th minute.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

Grot completed 90 minutes on the left of a front three as Venlo fell to an away 2-1 defeat to Vitesse in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The 22-year-old wasn't included in Steve Evans' match day squad on Saturday as Posh played out a 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury Town in League One.

Paudie O'Connor - Blackpool

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute as Blackpool fell to a 2-0 away defeat to Oxford United in League One.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

The left-back wasn't included in Oostende's match day squad on Sunday as they fell to a 2-0 Belgian Pro League to Genk away from home.

Hadi Sacko - Las Palmas

The winger was left out of the match day squad for Las Palmas' derby day draw with Tenerife as they played out a 1-1 draw. Sacko remains sidelined with an injury.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The 25-year-old featured at centre-back for Zwolle on Saturday as they played out a 0-0 Eredivisie draw with NAC Breda at home.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder played 90 minutes of Conquense's 1-1 draw with Hercules on home soil on Sunday afternoon.

Alex Machuca - Burgos

Machuca wasn't involved in Burgos' match day squad on Sunday as they played out a home 2-2 draw with Internacional in the Segunda Division B.

Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

Sarkic played 73 minutes of Barakaldo's 2-0 away defeat to Amorebieta in the Segunda Division B.

Adrian Balboa - Terrassa CF

Balboa stepped off the bench for the final 14 minutes of Terrassa's 3-1 away victory over Asco in the Tercera Division.