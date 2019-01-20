Leeds United loan watch: Lewie Coyle sees red, Jay-Roy Grot bags as Caleb Ekuban scores at both ends in a minute

Leeds United's loanees were in action once again this weekend - but how did they get on? We take a look in our weekly round-up.

Samuel Saiz - Getafe

Lewis Coyle was sent off for Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

The Spaniard was named on the bench once again for Getafe's La Liga clash with Alaves on Friday night. Saiz was an 86th minute substitute during his sides emphatic 4-0 victory on home soil.

Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

The striker was completed the opening 45 minutes of Doncaster's 2-2 draw with Burton Albion on Saturday in League One before being replaced at the break.



Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

The Whites right-back was sent off during Fleetwood Town's 1-1 away draw with Rochdale on Saturday. Coyle was handed his marching orders in the 54th minute for what was a deemed a dangerous tackled by referee Geoff Eltringham. Manager Joey Barton admitted afterwards that he planned to appeal the decision for what he felt was an unfair dismissal.



Paudie O'Connor - Bradford City

The Irishman was an unused substitute during Bradford's 4-0 home defeat to Southend United at Valley Parade on Saturday afternoon.



Conor Shaughnessy - Hearts

The Irishman made his Hearts debut on Sunday afternoon as he completed 90 minutes at centre-back. The Jambos ran out 1-0 winners over Livingston in the Scottish Cup at Tynecastle.



Pawel Cibicki - Elfsborg



The Whites forward sealed a laon move to Sweden two weeks ago and will now begin pre-season with Elfsborg in the coming weeks - the Allsvenskan season begins in March.



Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The 19-year-old completed 90 minutes of Harrogate's 3-1 National League victory over Hartlepool United at the CNG Stadium on Saturday.



Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

It was a mixed day for the United striker as he scored at both ends in the space of a minute during Trabzonspor's 4-2 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir. Ekuban put past his own goalkeeper in the 48th minute whist defending a free-kick inside his own area before bagging with a low finish at the other end just 60 seconds later.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The utility man was an 82nd minute substitute during Willem's 2-0 victory over NAC Breda on Sunday afternoon.



Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

The Whites forward bagged the final goal in the 97th minute of a 4-2 away win for Venlo on Saturday against Den Haag. It was Grot's third goal of the Eredivise season so far.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The Whites left-back failed to make Peterborough's match day squad once again this weekend as Posh fell to a resounding 4-0 defeat to Luton Town.



Hadi Sacko - Las Palmas



The winger was left out of Las Palmas' match day squad once again as Sacko struggles to pick up any minutes in Spain. Leeds are considering pulling him from his loan move this month.



Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The midfielder completed 87 minutes of Zwolle's 3-1 victory over Feyenoord on Saturday afternoon in the Eredivisie.



Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF

The 21-year-old forward wasn't included in Barakaldo's match day squad as they defeated Logrones 1-0.

Adrian Balboa - Terrassa CF

The midfielder was also absent this weekend from action as he wasn't involved in Terrassa's 1-0 win over Santfeliuenc.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The midfielder was serving a ban for Conquense's 1-0 defeat to Sabadell following his red card last week.

Alex Machuca - Burgos

The forward completed the opening 45 minutes of Burgos' 1-0 defeat to Union Adarve before being substituted at half-time.