Leeds United loan watch: Jay-Roy Grot bags as Pawel Cibicki continues to impress

Leeds United have a number of loanees away from the club this season - but how are they getting on for their loan clubs? We take a look back at the weekend action for the Whites elsewhere.

Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town

Leeds United loanee Jay-Roy Grot bagged at the weekend for VVV-Venlo.

The Whites right-back played 90 minutes for Joey Barton's men who fell to a 1-0 defeat in League One to Southend United on Saturday.

Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo

Grot, who played on the left-wing for the Dutch side in a front three, scored the third in a 3-0 victory over NAC Breda. The 20-year-old also grabbed an assist for the opener and was substituted after 77 minutes.

Pawel Cibicki - Molde

Cibicki played 64 minutes for the Norwegian side before being substituted but managed to grab an assist in the 2-0 away win over Stromsgodset.

Yosuke Ideguchi - SpVgg Greuther Furth

Ideguchi followed up his debut goal by featuring for 90 minutes in SpVgg Greuther Furth's 2-0 defeat to Heidenheim in Bundesliga 2.

Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende

The left-back missed Oostende's 2-1 Pro League victory over Eupen on Saturday due to injury.

Tyler Denton - Peterborough United

The left-back wasn't involved in Posh's match day squad during their 4-2 victory at Gillingham United but is expected to feature for Steve Evans' second string side on Monday against Notts County as he finds himself on the fringes of the squad.

Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor

The striker was an unused substitute during Trabzonspor's 2-1 defeat to Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig.

Vurnon Anita - Willem II

The Dutch utility man man came on as a substitue for the final 14 minutes of Willem's 4-4 thriller with Fortuna Sittard on Saturday in the Eredivisie.

Paudie O'Connor - Blackpool

The 21-year-old was an unused substitute during Blackpool's 0-0 home draw against Luton Town in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Malik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers

The 19-year-old featured for 84 minutes before being substituted during Doncaster Rovers 2-1 victory over Bradford City in League One on Saturday.

Hadi Sacko - Las Palmas

The winger failed to make it into Las Palmas' match day squad on Sunday during their 1-0 victory over Malaga in the Segunda Division. Sacko is yet to start a game for the Spanish side.

Harrison Male - Tadcaster Albion

The 17-year-old goalkeeper wasn't involved in Albion's match day squad 2-1 victory away at Pontefract Collieries on Saturday but has impressed when called upon for the non-league side.

Alex Machuca - Burgos

The 20-year-old played 56 minutes before being substituted during their Segunda Division B 2-1 win over Deportivo Fabril on Sunday.

Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town

The 18-year-old centre-back featured for the full 90 minutes on Saturday during Harrogate Town's 3-0 defeat, which was the first of the season, as Leyton Orient left the CNG Stadium with all three points.

Adrian Balboa - Badalona

The 20-year-old failed to feature in CF Badalona's match day squad as they sealed their first victory of the Segunda Division B season with a 2-1 win over Atletico Levante.

Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle

The 25-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute during Zwolle's 1-0 victory over FC Emmen on Sunday.

Oriol Rey - UB Conquense

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute during Conquense's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona B in the Segunda Division B.