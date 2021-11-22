Poveda - who joined the Ewood Park outfit on a season-long loan in the summer - was stretchered from the field of play during Blackburn's 1-1 draw with Bristol City in the Championship.

The Whites wide man impressed for Tony Mowbray' s outfit ahead of the November international break with a goal and assist against Sheffield United and was handed his fourth start of the campaign at Ashton Gate.

The 21-year-old was sent to Lancashire by head coach Marcelo Bielsa to gain some much-needed first team experience though may now have to endure an extended period of time on the sidelines after heading straight to hospital for assessment.

“He’s gone to hospital, we’re really concerned about ligament damage, he’s in a lot of discomfort,” Mowbray said post-match, with Poveda failing to travel back to Lancashire with his Rovers team-mates.

“Normally we would have put him on the bus and let him get a scan (on Sunday) but we are concerned about him.

“A lad who was just finding his feet for us, he has that bit of magic dust, can beat people on the edge of the box and score.

“It’ll be a blow if it’s a bad one.

Leeds United's Ian Poveda. Pic: Getty

“He will have a scan and see what the damage is and hopefully it will be good news.”

Poveda has made eight league appearances for Blackburn in total during his loan spell so far, scoring one goal and recording two assists.

Elsewhere in the Championship, defender Leif Davis tasted a rare defeat with Bournemouth as the promotion-chasing Cherries lost to bottom club Derby County on Sunday.

The 21-year-old made just his third start of the campaign under Scott Parker, completing 75 minutes, though has now hopefully put his early season injury woes behind him.

Further down into the EFL in League One, Alfie McCalmont completed 90 minutes of Morecambe's dramatic 2-1 victory over local rivals Fleetwood Town as Cole Stockton scored a 94th minute winner from the halfway line to earn all three points.

Another Whites loanee in Ryan Edmondson was an unused substitute for Simon Grayson's Cod Army on the opposition bench.

McCalmont has become a key midfielder for the Shrimps, playing 14 league games this term while Edmondson is very much a squad member with the striker yet to score.

Over in Spain, Helder Costa completed the full match for Valencia in La Liga during their 0-0 draw with Real Sociedad.

Goalkeeper Kiko Casilla was again named on the bench for a second match in a row by Elche in the club's 3-0 top flight defeat to Real Betis - he has, though, appeared 12 times this season.

Further down the pyramid Mateusz Bogusz featured for 76 minutes in UD Ibiza's 0-0 draw against Huesca.

The Polish midfielder has been in impressive form on loan this season, scoring three goals and bagging three assists in 12 appearances.

Striker Kun Temenuhzkov made it two goals and one assist in his last three outings for Real Unión in the third tier of Spanish football. The 21-year-old helped Union to a 2-0 win over SD Logroñés.

Elia Caprile - who is spending the campaign back in his native Italy with Serie C club Aurora Pro Patria - earned his 15th start across all competitions as the 20-year-old secured a clean sheet in his side's 0-0 draw with Seregno.

Forgotten Leeds man Laurens de Bock also bagged an assist for Zulte Waregem though it was in a losing effort against fellow Belgian side Gent.