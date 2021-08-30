Ian Poveda prepares to play Millwall at Ellland Road.

The players all departed Elland Road in pursuit of match action. But who made the starting XI for their new club this weekend? And who got dropped?

Let's find out....

Ian Poveda - Blackburn

“I feel like I haven’t been able to show my full self yet,” Poveda revealed in an interview with Rovers TV ahead of his debut.

A statement of intent from the young winger, who signed on for a season-long loan at Blackburn Rovers in August after failing to register a goal-making contribution across 14 appearances for the Whites last season.

Now the 21-year-old has made the perfect start to his time at the new club.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray trusted the youngster with a place in his starting line-up as Blackburn faced Middlesborough at the Riverside.

Ian Poveda made 14 appearances off the bench for Leeds United last season.

17 minutes into his debut, Poveda wriggled free from men in red in the middle of the park and poked the ball into the path of Sam Gallagher, who fired home to give Blackburn the lead.

In clips of the goal, Poveda is seen asking for the return ball from the Rovers striker before smiling as he joined Gallagher at the corner-flag celebrations.

The draw puts Blackburn into tenth in the Championship table, just one point off the play-off places. Mowbray gave his thoughts on the youngster’s first appearance after the game.

“We put a few young boys in there, who have come from Premier League clubs to try and get our foot on the ball, but I think it was a real eye-opener for them,” Mowbray said.

Leif Davis in action against Birmingham City.

“It takes two teams to play a football match and Middlesbrough really stop you playing football, are very combative and really man for man in midfield.

“I think it was a real eye-opener for [Leighton] Clarkson and [Ian] Poveda to play against that but we stuck at it.”

But Poveda isn’t phased, he claims. “The intensity will be nothing new to me,” he told the club’s official website. “I know the physical demands have to be met and that’s no problem for me.”

“Football’s evolving all the time but the hard work will always remain.”

Alfie McCalmont battles against Preston.

“I’m looking forward to getting going and learning more here at Rovers."

Leif Davis - Bournemouth

Leif Davis played the final ten minutes of Bournemouth’s goalless draw with Hull City.

It’s his third time coming off the bench for the Cherries, having registered one start since joining the club in July.

Bournemouth are in 6th place in the Championship, undefeated in the league and occupying one of the play-off spots.

Ryan Edmondson - Fleetwood Town FC

Mateusz Bogusz chases the ball for Leeds United.

Ryan Edmonson made a fleeting appearance at Home Park, coming on in the 90th minute in Fleetwood Town’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

The 20-year-old has made two other appearances in the final ten minutes for Fleetwood, and started in their only win of the season so far against Cheltenham Town. He also made the starting XI for Fleetwood’ first round exit to Stoke City. He’s yet to register a goal or assist for the club.

Fleetwood Town are in 18th place in League One, just one point clear of the drop zone after five games played.

Alfie McCalmont - Morecambe FC

Alfie McCalmont started in Morecambe’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday before getting subbed off on the hour.

The 21-year-old seems to carved out a spot for himself in Derek Adams’ starting XI, with three starts to his name and one substitute appearance.

The League One outfit sit mid-table in 14th place.

Kiko Casilla - Elche CF

Kiko Casilla did not feature in the Elche squad when they hosted Sevilla.

The 34-year-old shot-stopper made a strong start to his loan spell, keeping a clean sheet on his debut before conceding a calamitous winner in his second game at Atlético Madrid.

Elche sit in 15th place in La Liga, one point clear of the relegation spots.

Mateusz Bogusz - UD Ibiza

Mateusz Bogusz was not named in Juan Carlos Carcedo’s squad to face CD Leganés.

The 20-year old midfielder has enjoyed a strong start at UD Ibiza, netting two goals in two starts for the club.

UD Ibiza are undefeated in La Liga 2 and occupy a play-off spot in sixth place.

Elia Caprile - Aurora Pro Patria

Elia Caprile played in Pro Patria’s 2-1 defeat to UC AlbinoLeffe on the opening day of the season.

The 20-year-old keeper also started in Pro Patria’s first round Coppa Italia Serie C match against league rivals Feralpisalò, keeping a clean sheet to help his team progress to the next stage of the cup.

Pro Patria are 16th in the Serie C-A table.

Kun Temenuhzkov - Real Unión

Kun Temenuhzkov is yet to make a mark at Real Unión, where he arrived for a season-long loan in August.

The 21-year-old striker was on the bench for the side’s opening fixture against Inter de Madrid.