Leeds United loan watch: Grot and Wilks amongst the goals, De Bock back with Kitching in FA Cup action

It was a busy weekend of action across Europe but how did Leeds United's loanees get on for their temporary club's? We take a look...
Here's how those Whites players away from Elland Road fared this weekend...
Lewie Coyle - Fleetwood Town
The Whites full-back was chosen to play on the left side of defence by Joey Barton as cover for the growing injury list for the Cod Army. Coyle picked up a booking and was a 91st minute substitute in a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth in League One.
Jay-Roy Grot - VVV-Venlo
Grot was a 68th minute substitute for Venlo and had a major impact on the game as he got on the scoresheet with five minutes to go to seal all three points in a 2-0 win over Den Haag in the Eredivisie.
The 20-year-old has two goals and one assist in 9 appearances in the Netherlands this season.
Mallik Wilks - Doncaster Rovers
The United striker bagged once again for Grant McCann's side as they earned a hard-fought 3-3 draw with Gillingham at the Keepmoat stadium. Wilks has now notched 5 goals in 16 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
Liam Kitching - Harrogate Town
The 18-year-old defender played 90 minutes of Town's 0-0 home draw against Wrexham in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round at the CNG Stadium on Saturday.
Pawel Cibicki - Molde
Cibicki was chosen as a left winger for Molde during their 2-2 draw with Sarpsborg on Saturday. The 24-year-old was substituted in the 68th minute.
Caleb Ekuban - Trabzonspor
Trabzonspor are in action on Monday evening in the Super Lig at 6pm.
Vurnon Anita - Willem II
The utility man was a 75th minute substitute for Willem during their 2-2 draw with NAC in the Eredivisie on Sunday.
Laurens De Bock - KV Oostende
The left-back played 90 minutes as Oostende fell to a resounding 4-0 home defeat to Gent in the Belgian Pro League. It was the 25-year-old's first action for over a month after being sidelined through injury.
Tyler Denton - Peterborough United
The 23-year-old left-back was an unused substitute in Posh's 1-0 home defeat to Accrington Stanley on Saturday afternoon. Denton is yet to feature in League One for Steve Evans having made just two first-team appearances in cup competitions so far.
Paudie O'Connor - Blackpool
The 21-year-old Irish defender failed to make Blackpool's match day squad for their 2-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon in League One on Saturday.
Hadi Sacko - Las Palmas
Sacko failed to make Las Palmas' match day squad for their Segunda Division clash with Numancia in which they ran out 3-0 winners. The 24-year-old winner has only featured four times in the league this season making a substitute appearance on each occasion.
Harrison Male - Tadcaster Albion
The 17-year-old goalkeeper wasn't involved in Albion's match day squad for the 5-1 win over Cleethorpes Town but impressed when called upon for the non-league side in early August.
Alex Machuca - Burgos
Machuca was an unused substitute during Burgos' 1-0 home defeat to Pontevedra in the Segunda Division B.
Adrian Balboa - Terrassa FC
The 20-year-old came on as a 74th minute substitute during Terrassa's 2-0 defeat to A.E. Prat in the Tercera Division in Spain.
Ouasim Bouy - PEC Zwolle
The 25-year-old midfielder was a 76th minute substitute during Zwolle's 3-0 away defeat to Feyenoord.
Oriol Rey - UB Conquense
The central midfielder played 90 minutes of Conquense's 1-1 draw with Espanyol B in the Segunda Division B.
Oliver Sarkic - Barakaldo CF
Sarkic was a 89th minute substitute for Barakaldo as they defeated Vitoria 1-0 away from home in the Segunda Division B.
Yosuke Ideguchi - will return to Leeds following a season ending PCL injury whilst on loan as Bundesliga 2 side Greuther Fürth.