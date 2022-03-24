Leeds United loan watch: Blackburn Rovers hopeful of Ian Poveda return as Championship promotion race hots up

There's a chance that Ian Poveda will recover from injury in time to help Blackburn Rovers with their promotion push as the end of the Championship season draws near.

In November, an ankle injury put paid to the winger's impressive spell in Lancashire and Poveda has since returned to Leeds to recover from a fracture and ligament damage.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Blackburn are sixth in the Championship and pushing hard for Premier League promotion in a tight contest for one of four play-off spots.

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray revealed that there's a chance the 22-year-old could play a part in getting it over the line.

“Ian’s not too far away from re-joining us in a couple of weeks, we’ll wait and see whether he can get himself fit enough to play for us,” Mowbray said.

“He’s recovering well at Leeds, where he’s doing his rehabilitation and he’s a real talent.

Ian Poveda in action for Leeds United against Burnley last season. Pic: Nigel French.

“Ian could return for the last few games, but he’s recovering from a broken ankle and it’s been a long-term injury for him.”

Elsewhere, at Cardiff City, Cody Drameh has done nothing but shine since arriving in the Welsh capital. The youngster has fulfilled his wish of gaining first-team experience as he has played almost every minute for Steve Morison's side so far, and the City boss has already expressed a desire to sign the full-back. Against Stoke City last week, Drameh made his third assist of the Championship season.

After struggling at Fleetwood Town in the first half of the season, Ryan Edmondson quickly became comfortable after joining Port Vale on loan in January, scoring on his second start for the League Two side. The striker has since hit two more goals but lost his starting place in recent weeks, and only played one minute of Port Vale's 2-1 win over Bradford CIty last weekend.

Leif Davis has also dazzled for his loan club, with Bournemouth boss Scott Parker waxing lyrical about the player's ability and attitude. Davis has made 7 Championship starts and 5 substitute appearances as the Cherries have pushed to gain promotion to the top flight. The left-back is sidelined with a hip flexor issue at the moment after suffering an injury against Derby County earlier this month.

Bournemouth full back Leif Davis. Pic: Glyn Kirk.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson has been impressed with Whites loanee Alfie McCalmont, and was quickly full of praise for the "excellent" midfielder after the youngster arrived at the Mazuma Stadium at the beginning of the season. After dropping out of Robinson's squad, Toumani Diagouraga's illness gave McCalmont an opportunity against Plymouth Argyle earlier this month, and the midfielder has since made a further two starts but was not involved in the Shrimps' 4-1 defeat to Wigan last week.

After working his way into the heart of the Valencia team, Hélder Costa has fallen out of José Bordalás affections. The winger has racked up just 21 minutes across his last four substitute appearances for the Spanish side, who are ninth in the La Liga table.

Kun Temenuzhkov has scored three and assisted one for Real Unión this season, with the Basque side currently eighth in the third tier of the Spanish pyramid. The 21-year-old, who hasn't scored since November, played all ninety minutes of Unión's 1-0 defeat to UD Sanse last week.

Laurens de Bock remains the skipper of Zulte Waregem, who are sixteenth in the Belgian top flight. The 29-year-old played all ninety minutes of the Essevee's 1-0 Jupiler Pro League defeat to Royal Antwerp last week.

Cardiff City defender Cody Drameh puts in a challenge against Derby County. Pic: Dan Istitene.

Elia Caprile has held onto the number one shirt at Serie C side Aurora Pro Patria. The 20-year-old kept his tenth clean sheet of the season in Pro Patria's 1-0 win over Renate last week.

Former Spanish international 'keeper Kiko Casilla, meanwhile, has sat on the bench for Elche since December, while young midfiedler Mateusz Bogusz is sidelined until the end of the season with a anterior cruciate ligament rupture.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

Port Vale striker Ryan Edmondson. Pic: Cameron Smith.