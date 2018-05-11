Leeds United LIVE: Recap at the Whites end post-season tour with victory Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say All the latest news, updates and the best of social media from Leeds United's post-season tour of Myanmar... Please refresh the page for the latest updates. Leeds United: Test your knowledge of the season just gone with our Whites quiz Championship rumour mill: Chairman 'expects' Leeds United interest in prolific striker