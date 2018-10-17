`

Leeds United LIVE: Looking forward to Blackburn Rovers trip as Whites celebrate big birthday

0
Have your say

Follow the YEP’s daily blog - we’ll have all the latest news, views, transfers, rumours and much more from Elland Road and beyond.

Please refresh the page for updates.

Keep up-to-date with all of the Leeds United news on their 99th birthday on our live blog

Keep up-to-date with all of the Leeds United news on their 99th birthday on our live blog