Leeds United LIVE: Jack Clarke talked up, old face wants Elland Road upset and will Bielsa ring the changes? Leeds United news LIVE. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow the YEP’s daily blog - we’ll have all the latest news, views, transfers, rumours and much more from Elland Road and beyond. Please refresh the page for updates. Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa 'more important' than Jose Mourinho, claims Inter Milan legend Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa cut a concerned figure at Blackburn Rovers - will he ring the changes for Ipswich Town visit?