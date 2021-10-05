Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

Latest Premier League rumours

Leeds have been backed to make an offer to sign Derby County star Louie Sibley after the club went into administration recently. (The Athletic)

Barcelona are considering a move for Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 26. (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton tried to sign Donny van de Beek, 24, on loan from Manchester United in the summer and are interested in bringing the Netherlands midfielder to Goodison Park in January. (Mail)

Inter Milan are ready to revive their interest in Chelsea and Spain wing-back Marcos Alonso, 30. (Tutto Mercato)

Manchester City are winning the race to sign 24-year-old Villarreal and Spain defender Pau Torres. (Metro)

Raphinha set to be available after Brazil duty

Leeds United expect Raphinha to feature against Southampton on Saturday October 16, despite kicking off at St Mary’s less than 36 hours after Brazil’s game against Uruguay.

Raphinha has been named in the Brazil squad for their World Cup qualifying fixtures against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay this month.

The winger, who was once again one of Marcelo Bielsa’s star men at Elland Road at the weekend during the club’s first Premier League win of the season, is yet to make his international debut.

He was called up for the trio of Brazil games that took place in September, but a Premier League pact to stop players from travelling to countries on the UK government’s Covid-19 red list prevented him from joining up with Tite’s squad.

The government has since agreed a compromise with FIFA that will allow fully vaccinated players returning from red list countries and their national team bubbles to play and train with their clubs, albeit while quarantining at ‘bespoke’ facilities.

Arrivals from red list countries, even those who have had both jabs, normally have to quarantine in a government-chosen hotel for 10 days.

Raphinha will instead quarantine at either a club facility or a hotel chosen by Leeds, while being allowed out for games or training sessions.

Watford appoint new boss after Leeds defeat

Watford have appointed Claudio Ranieri as their new head coach following the sacking of Xisco Munoz.

The Premier League club have announced the Italian former Chelsea and Leicester boss has signed a two-year contract at Vicarage Road.

He becomes the 13th permanent manager of the Hornets since the Pozzo family took control of the club in 2012.

Munoz was dismissed on Sunday after just 10 months in charge. The Spaniard successfully guided Watford to promotion back to the top flight last season but performances at the start of this term did not satisfy those upstairs.