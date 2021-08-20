Leeds United fans. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

England midfielder Jesse Lingard is ready to leave Manchester United before the transfer window closes unless he believes he is going to play regularly for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team this season. (Times)

Tottenham are in talks to sign reported Leeds United target Nahitan Nandez, and could bring him in on an initial loan for a fee of around £4.3 million. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Liverpool are preparing a new contract offer for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah which would be the most expensive in the club's history. (Athletic)

Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 27, does not want to move to Tottenham as part of a deal to sign England striker Harry Kane, 28. (Athletic)

Brighton are in talks with Benfica over a £25m move for Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez. (Mail)

Tottenham, Leicester and Wolves are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven's 19-year-old English winger Noni Madueke. (Sky Sports)

Everton have approached Barcelona with an enquiry about centre-back Samuel Umtiti with a view to signing the France international before the transfer deadline on 31 August. (Express)

Patrick Bamford wants Leeds to aim for Europe

Patrick Bamford outlined his Champions League aim with Leeds United upon signing a new deal at Elland Road, after taking talk of Tottenham interest with a pinch of salt.

"I think that the club should be aiming for Europe and it's something that the club has tasted before," said Bamford to BBC Radio Leeds, asked about Champions League dreams.

"Obviously many years ago now they were involved in Europe quite heavily so that's something that I want to try and push towards and that's a dream of mine, to play in the Champions League, to try and, not make a name for myself but taste it and be able to enjoy that kind of thing.

"Hopefully with Leeds is the idea. It might not happen in the next one or two years but that's the idea of the long term future, to see if we can achieve that together."

Asked about the reported interest from Spurs and if his head was ever turned in any way, Bamford reasoned: "Obviously it's stuff that you hear about and you kind of get to learn about what is going on in the transfer window, especially this kind of time where it seems to be going a little bit nuts this year.

"But to be honest it's more the kind of thing that you take with a pinch of salt.