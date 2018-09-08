Leeds United: Let’s enjoy it while we can says former defender Danny Mills

DANNY Mills has hailed Leeds United’s “brilliant” start under Marcelo Bielsa which the former defender admits has exceeded expectations.

Former Argentina and Chile manager Bielsa has yet to taste a Championship defeat at Leeds with United sitting top of the division on goals difference following four victories and two draws. Bielsa, who has also managed Newell’s Old Boys, Espanyol, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lazio and Lille, is so far adapting readily to life in England and Championship football with Mills highly impressed. “I think it is brilliant,” the 41-year-old former Whites star told LUTV.

Leeds United head coach, Marcelo Bielsa.

“There was a lot of talk about Marcelo Bielsa and how good would he actually be. He was unknown in this part of the world, in terms of the way he plays football and, yes, we knew his style of play but would it fit in with the Championship?

“It has gone better than expected. Can he sustain it? Let’s wait and see but let’s enjoy it while we can.”