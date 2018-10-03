Leeds United legend Strachan recalls how ‘finger pointing’ meeting with squad changed results

Legend Gordon Strachan has recalled how a clear the air meeting during his time with Leeds United helped the club back to a return to form.

Gordan Strachan was talking about the current plight of Newcastle United on Sky Sports show The Debate and how clear the air talks can help change results on the pitch.

Strach insists any player meeting cannot be cosmetic: “It needs to be finger pointing. I did it with Mervyn Day at Leeds the year after we won the league. We had to get together.

“Howard had tried everything and I said listen can I have a bash? I’ll go in with Mervyn Day because Mervyn’s quite big.

“We had a go and it all came out. It ended with jeez what have I done there? But we played Blackburn with Shearer, Sherwood and beat them 5-2.”

The wee man scored a hat-trick that day at Elland Road back in April 1993 including two from the penalty spot. United’s other goal scorers were Rod Wallace and Lee Champan.

RELATED LINKS:

In pictures: Do you remember Gary Speed’s first goal for Leeds United?

Why was Leeds United cult hero Vinnie Jones wearing a dress?

The pictures which will put a smile on the face of every Leeds United fan

Gallery: The day Leeds United took a huge step towards automatic promotion